Keiynan Lonsdale To Leave ‘Legends of Tomorrow’

Keiynan Lonsdale’s take on Wally West — the speedster sometimes known as Kid Flash — will leave DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

The CW has confirmed both his appearance in the season five premiere of The Flash, and the actor’s subsequent departure from Legends.

Note: A previous version of this story reported that Lonsdale would appear in the Legends of Tomorrow premiere rather than The Flash. We apologize for the error.

Nothing in the statement ruled out the possibility of Wally returning down the line, but Lonsdale will no longer be a series regular on the show.

ComicBook.com has heard, independent of official sources, that Lonsdale will not play a major role on The Flash this season either.

While it is plausible that the premiere could get rid of Wally in a spectacular of violent way — think Hourman (Patrick J. Adams) at the start of season two — it seems more likely that producers will leave an open path to the character returning should the story call for it.

While a series regular in the back half of season three, Lonsdale did not really spend enough time on Legends to fully break away from being thought of as primarily a Flash character, which may be another reason that Legends would not kill his character.

“When his character stepped away from Flash to go on walkabout, after being dumped and feeling somewhat estranged from his family and team, we knew that Wally West would fit in perfectly on Legends,” said executive producer Phil Klemmer when Lonsdale joined the show. “After all, our show is about a collection of unlikely heroes who all began their journeys questioning who they are and where they belong — only to find those answers while traveling through time and having wacky adventures. So now, Wally West is not only back in the company of old friends from the Arrowverse, he’s fighting alongside a former enemy and career arsonist Mick Rory/Dom Purcell. By the end of this season, Wally will learn that the Legends have a different definition of what it means to be a hero.”

Fans had already begun to speculate about Wally’s future on the series when new key art, was released at the network upfronts — including incoming series regular John Constantine (Matt Ryan) but now sign of Wally.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will return for its fourth season in the fall, and will air on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT.