Arrowverse Fans React to Kevin Conroy’s Casting for “Crisis on Infinite Earths”

DC fans, and especially fans of The CW‘s Arrowverse, got a huge surprise on Sunday. The network announced that Kevin Conroy, star of Batman: The Animated Series and its spinoffs, will join the cast of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” in the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The actor, who has been voicing the Dark Knight in almost too many projects to count for over 25 years, is the definitive voice of Batman for two generations of fans. The addition of Conroy comes on the heels of announcements at Comic-Con that Burt Ward (Batman) would appear, and Brandon Routh would reprise his role from Superman Returns.

While Batman has been alluded to several times over the years, and eventually named outright during “Elseworlds” and in the Batwoman pilot, fans of the Arrowverse have never seen Bruce Wayne or Batman in the flesh. That seems that it will change with “Crisis”, however, with Conroy playing a future version of Wayne in the multiverse-altering event. Even as an older take on the iconic character, though, fans are already pumped for not just Batman to make his eagerly-anticipated Arrowverse debut but for the fact that it is Conroy — who is himself iconic — bringing the character to life. Soon after the news broke, fans took to social media to share their excitement about the announcement.

In the comics, Crisis on Infinite Earths centered on a battle between the combined superheroes (and even some villains) of the DC multiverse and an immortal, cosmic threat known as the Anti-Monitor. Like The Monitor, the Anti-Monitor will be played by LaMonica Garrett in the Arrowverse. As the Anti-Monitor destroys realities, he replaces their positive matter energy with antimatter, growing his own power and sphere of influence. He was eventually stopped by the sacrifices of several heroes, including The Flash and Supergirl, as well as the merging of multiple universes to save reality by becoming a single, unified timeline. Fans have long wondered whether the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” might bring Supergirl and possibly even Black Lightning to Earth-1, where the rest of the series take place.

Read on for some of our favorite reactions to the announcement that Conroy has been cast as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will air on The CW this winter.

