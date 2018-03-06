‘The Flash’ Cast Sent Kevin Smith a Get Well Card Wishing Him a Speedy Recovery

Kevin Smith is home and recovering from his near-fatal heart attack and while he’s getting lots of love and well-wishes from his friends in the entertainment industry, the cast of The CW’s The Flash is truly wishing Smith a speedy recovery.

Last Monday, Smith took to social media to reveal to his fans and followers that he was in the hospital following a severe heart attack. The heart attack, which he initially dismissed as a bad reaction to food, could have easily been fatal had he not received timely medical attention. Since then, he’s been convalescing at home and facing the experience as well as well-wishes from fans and friends with his trademark humor — even asking Star Wars‘ Mark Hamill to send him a bacta tank and a surgical droid to help hasten his recovery.

Earlier today, Smith shared a card he had received from another of The CW’s Arrowverse shows, Supergirl, offering him well-wishes and encouragement – including a touching note from series star Melissa Benoist. Now, the cast of The Flash has added their wishes and Smith is joking asking for their help in figuring out what happened to his heart.

Many thanks to my friends & family of @CW_TheFlash cast & crew for THEIR Get Well card too! Please ask Cisco & Caitlin if they can fix me and see if Barry, Iris, Joe & Ralph can figure out who attacked my heart! I suspect either Savitar or a poor diet! pic.twitter.com/abRkf1zi4F — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 6, 2018

“Many thanks to my friends & Family of @CW_TheFlash cast & crew for THEIR Get Well card too!” Smith tweeted. “Please ask Cisco & Caitlin if they can fix me and see if Barry, Iris, Joe & Ralph can figure out who attacked my heart! I suspect either Savitar or a poor diet!”

As you can see, the card features an image of the Flash’s super suit with a heart and lightning bolt on the chest instead of the usual circular design and nearly every inch of available writing space is covered with well-wishes. Smith has directed several Arrowverse episodes, including three on Supergirl and the filmmaker recently completed work on his third episode of The Flash as well. That episode will be the seventeenth episode this season and, while the title and exact air date is unknown, will air sometime this spring.