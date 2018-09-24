Kevin Smith Endorses Jon Hamm as Batman

As Ben Affleck’s continued role as Bruce Wayne/Batman remains a question mark, many names have been tossed around for who could replace him. One of the most popular is Jon Hamm and it turns out that the former Mad Men star has one very big fan in his corner: Kevin Smith.

In a recent episode of Smith’s Fatman Beyond podcast, the filmmaker, writer, and all around comic book fan said that he fully endorses the idea of Hamm taking up the cape and cowl.

“I roll deep on Jon Hamm as Batman,” Smith said. “I think that’s a brilliant idea, I’ve been saying it for f*cking years, I’ve been saying it even when they cast Ben I was like ‘look, he’s great and yeah, he’ll do a great job’ but f*ck Jon Hamm was right there and stuff.”

Smith isn’t alone. Hamm has been a top pick by many fans online and it seems that the actor himself would be more than willing to take on the role if the story was right. Hamm recently appeared on Graham Bensinger’s In Depth and addressed the possibility.

“It depends on the script, what the story is,” Hamm revealed. “I am a huge comic book fan, always have been. I have read comic books since I was nine or younger. And I am pretty knowledgeable about a lot of them. And I like the genre, and I like when they are done well.”

For those who have been keeping up with the DC Comics rumor mill, this is surely an interesting notion, as previous rumors suggested that Hamm wanted to “steal” the Batman role away from Ben Affleck. This sparked a bit of fan push to see Hamm take on the role, or the role of iconic Batman antagonist Hush.

But according to Hamm, he’s never actually spoken to anyone about the possibility of taking on the role.

“I have had rumors about that since probably season one of Mad Men,” Hamm explained. “I have never had a conversation with anyone about it, literally. And I’ve sat in the room with all these guys. I have never been offered anything. I think the Internet wants what it wants. But, I mean, a lot of people have to sign off on that, obviously not just the Internet.”

For Smith, however, Hamm is perfect for the role no matter the story as he feels like the actor fully embodies a perfect Bruce Wayne.

“Oh my god, he’s so Bruce Wayne,” Smith said. “He’s more Bruce Wayne than Bruce Wayne. Like, and put that f*cking suit on that guy or a stunt person? It’ll be f*cking fantastic.”

What do you think? Do you agree with Smith’s endorsement of Jon Hamm as Batman? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.