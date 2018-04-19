‘Krypton’ Fans Are Freaking Out About the Ending of “House of Zod”

Krypton‘s introduced a game-changing DC Comics connection in tonight’s episode — and it’s getting quite a reaction online.
Major spoilers for tonight’s episode of Krypton, “House of Zod”, below!
The episode saw Seg (Cameron Cuffe) in a last-ditch attempt to return to Kandor, which ultimately led to Lyta Zod (Georgina Campbell) and company traveling to rescue him. Lyta found Seg in the Outlands, still in the grasp of the rogue Black Zero operative (played by Colin Salmon) who had kidnapped him in the episode before.
Lyta began to fight the man, before he recognized the House of Zod pendant that was around Lyta’s neck. The man revealed that he had the same pendant around his neck, and that Lyta had given it to him, her son, in the future.
That’s right. General Zod, the General Zod, has officially come to Krypton. (On Superman’s 80th birthday, no less!) Considering the role that General Zod has in Superman’s lore, it’s safe to say that fans have had a lot of reactions to this reveal. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.
@Josh2Gud4U
KRYPTON SPOILERS— PiScEs27 (@Josh2Gud4U) April 19, 2018
HOLY SHIT!!!! GENERAL ZOD CAME FROM THE FUTURE!!!!!! BRAINIAC COMIN NEXT EPISODE AND A DOOMSDAY REFRENCE WAS SAID!!!!!!!!! #Krypton pic.twitter.com/1SolQiGM8B
@KalEl84
So…General Zod time traveled as well. This gets more interesting! #Krypton— Siu Jerk Jai ?⚡ (@KalEl84) April 19, 2018
@Pattydagreat
Yooo.. wasn’t expecting that. Lyta’s son #GeneralZod #Krypton pic.twitter.com/pcxTrdjpOA— Patrice Francois (@Pattydagreat) April 19, 2018
@mightykatara
LYTA’S SON GENERAL ZOD #Krypton pic.twitter.com/m8OqpjK3V4— Kay(ega) (@mightykatara) April 19, 2018
@Kakashi316
Hold the fuck up…………@colinsalmon24 is actually GENERAL ZOD!!!!!!!!! #Krypton @KryptonSYFY pic.twitter.com/Ibx3xobZQE— Steve Fulcinelli (@Kakashi316) April 19, 2018
@CharlesSkaggs
General Zod is in play! #KneelBeforeZod #Krypton pic.twitter.com/pumROxpGk0— Charles Skaggs (@CharlesSkaggs) April 19, 2018
@lytaofzod
ITS GENERAL ZOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD THISIS SO INTENSE IM SHAKING EVERY OTHER SHOW COULD NEVER #krypton— key ? (@lytaofzod) April 19, 2018
@11spygod11
Buh. Wait. What? SON? That’s General Zod? AHAHAHAHHHAHAH!!!!! @KryptonSYFY #Krypton— SPYGOD (@11spygod11) April 19, 2018
@johnnie_torch
Alright-wait- Walter Steele is actually General Zod and he’s Lyta’s son from the future…? #Krypton pic.twitter.com/iXQRnWrkNz— Johnnie Torch (@johnnie_torch) April 19, 2018
@JAtkins1916
You can’t just drop BOTH General Zod (whose first name is Dru, btw) AND Doomsday and expect me to wait 7 days. #Krypton— Jonathan Atkins (@JAtkins1916) April 19, 2018