‘Krypton’ Fans Are Freaking Out About the Ending of “House of Zod”

Krypton‘s introduced a game-changing DC Comics connection in tonight’s episode — and it’s getting quite a reaction online.

Major spoilers for tonight’s episode of Krypton, “House of Zod”, below!

The episode saw Seg (Cameron Cuffe) in a last-ditch attempt to return to Kandor, which ultimately led to Lyta Zod (Georgina Campbell) and company traveling to rescue him. Lyta found Seg in the Outlands, still in the grasp of the rogue Black Zero operative (played by Colin Salmon) who had kidnapped him in the episode before.

Lyta began to fight the man, before he recognized the House of Zod pendant that was around Lyta’s neck. The man revealed that he had the same pendant around his neck, and that Lyta had given it to him, her son, in the future.

That’s right. General Zod, the General Zod, has officially come to Krypton. (On Superman’s 80th birthday, no less!) Considering the role that General Zod has in Superman’s lore, it’s safe to say that fans have had a lot of reactions to this reveal. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

