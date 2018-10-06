First Look at ‘Krypton’s Lobo Revealed

Lobo is officially riding his cosmic motorcycle onto Krytpon in the show’s upcoming second season, and Warner Bros. has officially unveiled the first look at the character.

The image depicts actor Emmett J. Scanlan (who was officially announced as a new cast member on Wednesday) in a fairly comic-accurate depiction of Lobo, complete with a leather vest on long, black dreadlocks.

You can check out the first look at Krypton‘s newest villain in the photo below!

Along with this debut photo, Warner Bros. TV also included an official description for the character on the show.

Emmett J. Scanlan plays the newest DC Comics character to join KRYPTON, Lobo. A ruthless bounty hunter, who murdered his entire species, he possesses a genius level intellect when it comes to matters of warfare, making him a deadly adversary. Imbued with superhuman strength, and virtually immortal, Lobo will keep coming until the job is finished. His word is the only thing Lobo holds sacred; and although he’ll never violate the letter of an agreement, he might disregard its spirit from time to time!

While we know that Lobo will be a villain in Krypton‘s second season, little is known about how he will actually come into the fold, or what sort of relationships he has with the other characters. What we do know, however, is that the new season will be expanding past Kandor and into other corners of the universe.

Set two generations before the destruction of Superman’s home planet, KRYPTON follows Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), the legendary Man of Steel’s grandfather, as a young man who is faced with a life and death conflict – save his home planet or let it be destroyed in order to restore the fate of his future grandson.

Krypton Season 2 will air sometime in 2019 on Syfy.