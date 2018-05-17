‘Krypton’ Pays Tribute to Margot Kidder

Superman actress Margot Kidder passed away on Sunday. Upon hearing the sad news fans and celebrities alike paid tribute to the Lois Lane actress and tonight, SYFY’s Superman prequel series Krypton also paid their respects.

At the very end of tonight’s episode, “Hope”, the series ran a photo of Kidder as Lois along with the quote “You can fly. You belong in the sky.” You can check out the tribute below.

Fans of 1978’s Superman may recognize the moving quote in the tribute. Kidder, as Lois, spoke those lines as part of a voiceover in the film. The line was actually a lyric to the song “Can You Read My Mind?” which Kidder was supposed to sing for the film, but director Richard Donner changed it to a voiceover accompanied by the music instead instead.

The song was later recorded by Maureen McGovern and released as a single, though it did not appear on the film’s soundtrack.

Kidder’s portrayal of the smart, tenacious reporter for the Daily Planet that also happened to become Clark Kent/Superman’s love interest, is considered by many to be the defacto standard when it comes to portrayals of Lois on the big screen. Kidder ultimately played Lois in not just Superman, but in its three sequels as well alongside Christopher Reeve’s Superman.

In addition to her appearance in Superman, Kidder’s performances in Black Christmas, The Amityville Horror, and Sisters cemented her icon status. Kidder also appeared in Smallville (alongside Reeve,) The L Word, and won an Emmy for her performance in R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour. She also appeared on Broadway in a production of The Vagina Monologues.

Off screen, Kidder was an outspoken advocate for mental health and was open about her own struggles with bipolar disorder.

Kidder was born on October 17, 1948, in the Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. According to her daughter Maggie McGuane, Kidder passed away in her home in Montana. She was 69.

Krypton airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on SYFY.