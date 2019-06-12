Krypton Spinoff Lobo TV Series in the Works at SYFY

It looks like DC Comics’ “Main Man” could be sticking around in the world of TV. Ahead of Lobo‘s live-action debut on tonight’s season premiere of Krypton, SYFY announced that it is developing a new series surrounding the fan-favorite character.

Krypton EP Cameron Welsh is expected to serve as executive producer and writer for the new series. Constantine alum Emmett Scanlan is currently playing the character on Krypton, and Warner Horizon Scripted Television has since confirmed that a deal is in place of Scanlan to reprise his role on the solo series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lobo is from the peaceful planet of Czarnia. He was born a devil in the midst of utopia. Loosely translated from his native language, his name means “he who devours your entrails and thoroughly enjoys it.” As a teenager, he single-handedly slaughtered his entire civilization, becoming the last of his race. Now the mercenary roams the universe on his motorcycle, getting paid for what he loves most: murder and mayhem.

There have been several different attempts to officially bring Lobo into live-action, most recently in a potential feature film directed by Michael Bay. While it’s unclear if and when that film will actually come to fruition, Krypton is setting out to bring an authentic portrayal of the character to television, as part of the series’ “ambitious” multi-season plan.

“We pay massive respect to all the comics and the heritage of the character. If it ain’t broke don’t fix it.” Scanlan told ComicBook.com earlier this month of his Krypton portrayal. “Physically I ain’t the biggest son of a bitch out there, so it was of the utmost importance I captured this guys spirit. Because that’s all that matters really….. You ain’t getting the biggest Lobo in the universe but I promise you you’re getting the craziest.”

“We’re really excited to work with Lobo because in the comics he’s such a broad character, he’s an almost ridiculous character and like some people would say how’s he going to work with the tone of the show,” Krypton star Cameron Cuffe previously told ComicBook.com. “That’s a challenge we’re really excited to work with and I think Seg’s going to be spending a lot of time with him which will be cool.”

What do you think of Lobo potentially getting his own solo series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Krypton‘s second season will debut tonight at 10/9c on SYFY.