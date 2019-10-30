Krypton’s Shaun Sipos Wants Adam Strange’s Jetpack For His Birthday

Just a day after a Strange Adventures series for HBO Max was announced, Krypton‘s own Adam Strange — Supernatural veteran Shaun Sipos — is celebrating his birthday by wishing for another shot at a jetpack. The actor, who played Strange for two seasons on the critically-acclaimed Superman prequel, finally got his comics-accurate costume and jetpack in the season two finale — which became the series finale after SYFY axed the series…although in the context of the series, the costume and jetpack came at a cost, since Adam was paralyzed. Besides Sipos’s hopes for a jetpack, the thread got a little nostalgic with well-wishes from Krypton showrunner Cameron Welsh. You can see Sipos’s original tweet below.

This is not much of a change from the way Sipos always addressed the role of Adam Strange. From the earliest days, he told fans and anyone who would listen that he wanted to get his hands on that jetpack.

“It’s really f—ing cool too,” Sipos said before the series launched. “Did you guys watch The Rocketeer? Adam Strange has a jet pack at a point. We haven’t got to that yet. This is earlier on, but that thought sort of is something that I geek out over, the idea of it. I think every kid, or every person, wants to fly. So, I’m really looking forward to that.”

“The world of Krypton is very militaristic, it’s dystopian,” Sipos explained of his character at the time. “But for Adam — the very nature of Adam Strange is that he is different. He’s strange. And when he goes in the comics, when he goes to Rann, everyone talks about how much life he has in him and that he does things that are different and he’s kind of funny and sort of has a levity to him, that’s fascinating to them. Rann is very similar to Krypton; it’s very dystopian as well. So, I try and approach it with joy. I mean, he has a lot of pain. He had a difficult childhood. He didn’t feel that he fit in. He didn’t feel that he would be a superhero. He would be the last one to say that he would be one. But, I think that’s what draws people to him, is that he’s the unlikely superhero. If he can be a superhero, then anyone can be.”

While Adam Strange has been tied to Strange Adventures — and will appear in an upcoming comic book title of that name by Mister Miracle‘s Tom King and Mitch Gerads with assists from Future Quest‘s Evan “Doc” Shaner — it is not clear whether he will actually appear in the planned anthology series. A single tweet from HBO Max suggested he would, but the series’ official description does not sound like something Strange would be involved with.

Sipos’s best bet at reprising the role of Adam Strange might be if somebody else picks up the Lobo series that SYFY had planned as a Krypton spinoff. The network canceleld the original series and plans for the spinoff at the same time earlier this year. Fans are still hoping against hope that Krypton can find another home for itself, but our sources suggest that Lobo has more likely prospects.

Krypton took place 200 years ago, and centered on the character of Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), Superman’s grandfather. In the first season, Brainiac threatened the city of Kandor on Krypton, but was turned back when Seg teamed up with General Dru-Zod (Colin Salmon), who turned out to be his son from the future. Seg’s other son, Jor-El (who would go on to be Superman’s father), was born during season two, meaning that at one point Seg would have had a child with both of his two love interests on the series, Lyta-Zod (Georgina Campbell) and Nyssa Vex (Wallis Day).

You can find the first season of Krypton on the DC Universe app, and the second season on syfy.com. Keep your eyes on ComicBook.com for details on when to find the second season on home video and streaming services — and for the official word on whether the show will find a new home for a third season, or for the planned Lobo spinoff series.