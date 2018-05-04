‘Krypton’: Prepare For Tomorrow’s Marathon With This Exclusive Catch-Up Trailer

SYFY has given ComicBook.com readers a chance to be the first to see a new trailer recapping the major events and players so far this season on Krypton, their acclaimed Superman prequel series.

In Krypton, Adam Strange travels back in time from the present-day DC Universe to the world of Krypton, 200 years ago. There, he recruits Seg-El, Superman’s grandfather, to help him stop a time-traveling villain who will destroy Krypton early and prevent Superman’s birth.

The culprit: Brainiac, the collector of worlds!

About halfway through the season, though, as seen above, there was a major status quo change: a mysterious stranger appeared, identifying himself as General Dru-Zod, Superman’s greatest enemy. He was a time-traveler, yes, but not there to destroy Krypton. Rather, he had come ot save Kandor City from Brainiac, because after Kandor was collected, the rest of the world was so destabilized that the planet ultimately exploded.

Zod, then, wants to recruit Seg and his friends to save the planet — something that would prevent Superman ever heading to Earth, and therefore is the threat Adam Strange had in fact come to prevent.

“That’s what sort of steers really the second half [of the season],” showrunner Cameron Welsh said. “If you sort of think about it as being the classic hero’s journey for Seg, this is a big moment. This is where he’s got Zod and Adam both sort of vying for his soul, and he’s kind of caught in the middle. On the one hand, when Adam realizes the mistake that he’s made, he says, ‘Well, I hate to say this, but we got to let history play out the way it’s meant to, we can’t change time.’ And if we extrapolate that, it means allowing Kandor City to be taken to ensure Superman’s birth. For Seg, that’s just something he can’t wrap his mind around. It’s such an abstract idea, a grandson on an alien planet. You’re kind of being asked to let go of everything that you know — the only thing you’ve ever known, the only home you’ve ever known, all of your friends. To let all of that go, for this kind of abstraction, and also based on this information provided by Adam, who’s already proven to be unreliable and untrustworthy. So Seg’s torn.”

Ordinarily, Krypton airs on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY.