Lady Gaga Fans Blaming DC Fans For Troll Venom Hate Accounts

Bet you didn’t think that Venom would cause a rift between DC Comics fans and Lady Gaga fans, but somehow that crazy scenario has actually managed to happen.

Reactions to Sony’s Venom film are starting to hit the internet, and some have noticed that a few of the Twitter accounts blasting the film seem to be bots. If not, then three different people said the exact same thing word for word, down to the emoji used.

An account dedicated to Lady Gaga came out to explain who is creating those bot accounts, as at some point the finger has been pointed towards fans of the singer and actress.

Those are DC fans. They’re trying to pin in it on us Lady Gaga fans. They’re the one who started it. I know a big DC fan account who’s making these troll accounts. — 𝔤𝔞𝔤𝔞 (@gagamorphosis) October 2, 2018

That quickly prompted even more discussion regarding why people would blame Lady Gaga fans, which was explained by pointing out that Gaga’s new movie A Star Is Born is also hitting theaters the same weekend as Venom.

Reactions overall seem to be mixed when it comes to Venom, so it’s hard to point to any one group as the “culprit”. We’ll know a lot more when the movie releases fully at the end of this week, as more people will be able to weigh in.

As far as the two movies are concerned, Venom is currently pegged at an opening weekend of around $60 million to $70 million, while A Star Is Born is aiming for the $30 million market. Worldwide Venom is estimated to bring in around $175 million while A Star Is Born is estimated for around $50 million.

