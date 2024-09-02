Peacemaker: James Gunn Shares New Helmet in Season 2 Set Photo

Production continues on Peacemaker season 2 and a fresh look at John Cena’s new gear has arrived from a surprise set photo. James Gunn, DC Studios CO-CEO and creator of the Peacemaker TV Series, today continued his trend of paying tribute to the origins of the big screen characters in the pages of comics. Today marked the anniversary of the first appearance of Peacemaker, who made hits debut in Fightin’ 5 #40. Gunn took to social media to pay tribute to the character’s debut issue and to hype up the next season of the TV series with a tease of a new helmet for Cena’s Peacemaker.

“On this day, #Peacemaker aka Christopher Smith made his first comic appearance in Fightin’ 5 #40, in 1966, created by Joe Gill and Pat Boyette,” Gunn wrote. “It’s the role @JohnCena was born to play, and I can’t wait to show you all what we’re cooking up now for @Peacemaker Season 2!”

Peacemaker season 2 photo via James Gunn

Fightin’ 5, where Peacemaker made his comic book debut, was originally published by Charlton Comics. When the longtime publisher eventually faded away in the 1980s, many of its characters (including Peacemaker) were purchased by DC Comics. That deal also included Captain Atom, Judo Master, The Question, and Blue Beetle; characters that would go on to become major pillars of DC’s publishing in the decades that followed. So far only one of those other characters has appeared in the Peacemaker TV series, with Nhut Le playing Judomaster in season 1, but the Jaime Reyes incarnation of Blue Beetle did star in his own solo movie (which included a tease of Charlton’s Ted Kord).

Peacemaker season 2 actually started filming as James Gunn’s Superman movie was already in the middle of production. Gunn confirmed that this meant he would not be directing the majority of the second batch of episodes, but did confirm that he would still direct “some” of Peacemaker season 2’s episodes. Additional episodes in Peacemaker season 2 will be directed by Greg Mottola (Superbad) and Peter Sollett (Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist).

Peacemaker season 2 has not yet confirmed and plot details about what DC fans can expect, but we do know that. John Cena will return once again as Christopher Smith / Peacemaker, with Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase / Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, and Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo. In a surprise move, Robert Patrick seemingly revealed he would return as Christopher Smith’s father Auggie in the new episodes. In addition, one director appeared to confirm that Joel Kinnaman will reprise his Rick Flag role in Season 2. Fans will no doubt remember that Peacemaker actually killed Rick Flag during the events of The Suicide Squad.

The new season of Peacemaker will introduce some new cast members including Sol Rodríguez as Sasha Bordeaux, Tim Meadows as Langston Fleury, and David Denman in a currently-unknown role. In a major peace of connectivity to James Gunn’s larger DCU, Peacemaker season 2 will include reprising his role as Rick Flag, Sr. from the upcoming Creature Commandos animated show.