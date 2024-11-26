Lanterns Writer Says DCU Series Has a “Perfect Cast” (And We Think He’s Right)

Lanterns writer Tom King has delivered an enthusiastic endorsement of Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre’s casting in the upcoming DCU series, offering fans their first insight into the show’s leading duo. In a recent interview with ComicBookMovie, King couldn’t contain his excitement about the casting choices, delivering a cosmic-themed endorsement of the project. As he puts it, “I mean, I would say I’m over the moon, but that’s not far enough for a Lantern. I guess I’m over Oa? That’s pretty far.” King’s comments also delved into the dynamics of Chandler and Pierre, who were tasked with bringing to life the two greatest Green Lanterns in DC history. King’s optimistic take is that “You should see these two together. They have amazing chemistry, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

The writer’s effusive praise continued as he detailed why each actor represents the ideal version of their respective character: “We’ve got the perfect cast. When you look at Kyle, you see someone who used to fly jetplanes and embodies Hal. When you look at Aaron, his heart, his soul, and his strength are so John Stewart. He’s so perfect.”

King’s comments came after Chandler’s casting as Hal Jordan proved divisive among fans. Before the casting, some people expected Hal Jordan to be a young and active Green Lantern in the DCU, at the peak of his strength. However, given the age difference between Chandler and Pierre, it seems more likely that Hal will pass his mantle to John Stewart, who’s set to become the main Green Lantern on Earth.

There’s No Need to Worry About Lanterns Main Cast

While Hal is an essential character in DC Comics, a cinematic universe must streamline the narrative so that even people who don’t read comic books can follow the plot. Creating a clear succession is the best way to achieve that. Like it or not, the DCU needs a main Green Lantern, and John Stewart is the best choice for the role for one simple reason. DC Studios’ co-head, James Gunn, stated that the DCU encompasses decades of costumed heroes. That means Hal Jordan can pop up again in projects set in the past, spreading the love among multiple Green Lantern warriors. Plus, any DC Studios production is lucky to count on the talent of Chandler and Pierre.

Chandler, known for his commanding presence in series like Friday Night Lights and films like First Man, can play a more mature version of Hal Jordan, who has fought for Earth’s safety for decades and is ready to share his knowledge with a new generation. Meanwhile, Aaron Pierre’s rising star status, following acclaimed performances in Underground Railroad and Gareth Edwards’ The Creator, positions him as a fresh face that encompasses the idea of a John Stewart who just started his galactic watch.

In addition, Lanterns’ creative team should be enough for fans to trust the project despite casting news. Showrunner Chris Mundy’s previous work with True Detective: Night Country and Ozark makes him the best choice to helm a series being sold as an investigative mystery set within the cosmic side of DC. Plus, Mundy has penned the script with Damon Lindelof and King himself. Lindelof was behind HBO’s critically acclaimed Watchmen TV show, while King is one of the most celebrated Green Lantern writers in DC Comics history. There’s just no chance Lanterns won’t do justice to both John Stewart and Hal Jordan.

Lanterns does not currently have a confirmed release date.