10 Arrowverse Characters We Want to See Team Up With ‘Legends of Tomorrow’

Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season is drawing to a close, with two more weeks of action-packed episodes left. But it’s never too early to think about where the show could go next — and which characters we’d like to see come along for the ride.

As this past season of episodes have proved, Legends has a unique ability to evolve and grow, particularly when it comes to shifting characters in and out. Even with the departure of Martin Stein (Victor Garber) and Jax Jackson (Franz Drameh), the show’s ensemble has still felt whole, thanks to the additions of Zari Tomaz (Tala Ashe) and The Flash‘s Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale). And outside of more constant team members, the show has brought in episode-or-two appearances from some Arrowverse fan-favorites, like soon-to-be team member John Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Jesse Quick (Violett Beane).

Considering how well those roster shake-ups have been received – and how much Legends has held onto its voice in the process – we thought we’d look at some other established Arrowverse characters who would work in that context. Whether they would join the team for a longer stretch, or just pop up for an episode or two, here are ten characters we’d like to see cross over into Legends of Tomorrow.

Black Siren

Laurel Lance’s (Katie Cassidy) Earth-2 doppelganger has undergone quite a lot over the past year of Arrow, and has earned quite a lot of fan love in the process. While her redemption arc – which has been brought on by her recently impersonating Earth-1 Laurel – is arguably still in its early stages, there’s no reason why Legends wouldn’t be able to play a role in it.

After all, as Legends has proved several times throughout its tenure, the show has a knack for helping “irredeemable” characters find their humanity again. Mick Rory has gone from a gun-toting pyromaniac to, well, a gun-toting pyromaniac with a heart of gold. And Sara Lance has changed monumentally over Legends‘ tenure thus far, from seeing herself as an assassin beyond saving, to finding her purpose with the team.

Bringing Black Siren into the fold in any capacity would certainly shake things up for everyone involved, which feels like a pretty strong positive. It would put Laurel out of her element, while also giving her an opportunity to do exactly what she wants, and live her life without worrying about her past. And she and Sara would be able to address their respective relationships with their sisters (because at this point, we don’t even know if there was an Earth-2 Sara), while having Sara help Laurel find the good within herself.

And who knows? Maybe Arrow‘s season six finale could be the way to make that happen.

Elongated Man

Sure, Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer) has injected a bit of fun into this season of The Flash, but he’d arguably bring something else altogether into the world of Legends.

For the most part, Ralph’s understanding of the Arrowverse seems kind of small – he didn’t participate in last year’s crossover, and he doesn’t seem to ask about or acknowledge the events of the other shows. So placing him completely out of his element with an ensemble of time-travelers would make things really interesting, shifting his worldview while also putting his unique personality in a completely different context.

Plus, Ralph’s powers would arguably look even more out of place (and probably more hilarious) when helping the Legends fight something in history.

Martian Manhunter

Another Arrowverse character with a unique set of powers – one that would be interesting to see temporarily within the roster of Legends – is J’onn J’onnz (David Harewood).

Martian Manhunter has been further developed quite a bit over Supergirl‘s two and a half seasons, with viewers getting an idea of his backstory on Mars and how it shaped his outlook on the world. But even then, J’onn usually ends up taking a backseat to the Girl of Steel’s story, leaving some fans eager to see him in a larger capacity.

With that in mind, it’d surely be fun to see J’onn pop over to Earth-1 for an episode or two, helping the Legends or crossing paths with them in some way. His approach to running the DEO would probably be appreciated for the team, and seeing him transform into his Martian form (or to some other character, if the situation required it) would be interesting to see. Sure, the end result would be special effects-heavy, but this season’s use of Gorilla Grodd has proved that that might not be a problem.

Guardian

Speaking of Supergirl characters would would be fun to see in the context of Legends, James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks) feels like an easy candidate.

Much like J’onn, James’ role within Supergirl varies from week to week, with his double life as Guardian somewhat forgotten for stretches of episodes. In a way, his position doesn’t feel too far off from Wally’s when he essentially exited The Flash earlier this year, opening the window for the Legends appearance to happen.

Bringing James onto Legends in any capacity, with his outlook at being a hero, and the fact that he’s one of the few Supergirl characters to have not crossed over to Earth-1, would be something really interesting to see.

Nyssa al Ghul

Nyssa al Ghul (Katrina Law) holds a sort of beloved status within the Arrowverse, something that was proved very recently in this week’s episode of Arrow.

Sure, “The Thanatos Guild” essentially spun Nyssa off for a new mission, to tracking down the remaining Lazarus Pits alongside Thea Queen (Willa Holland) and Roy Harper (Colton Haynes). But there’s no reason why that – or some other adventure of Nyssa’s – couldn’t be explored in some capacity on Legends.

Fans have been clamoring for it almost since the show’s inception, especially for those eager to see more of “Nyssara”. Not only would Nyssa be a fun brief addition to the team, but her presence would have a unique effect on Sara, both on a personal and romantic level.

Jay Garrick

Speaking of bonafide fan-favorites, The Flash viewers have loved seeing cameos from Jay Garrick (John Wesley Shipp) over the past few seasons, no matter how sporadic they might be.

Garrick brings a sort of charm and wisdom to his The Flash appearances, something that would translate into Legends in an interesting way. Depending on what foe the Legends could be facing, Jay could be able to offer help from his Earth-3 perspective, or be completely out of his element in a fun way.

Pied Piper

As we mentioned earlier this year, Hartley Rathaway (Andy Mientus) deserves to come back to the Arrowverse in some capacity, after his last appearance on The Flash left things on an odd note.

After being a villain for the first two seasons of The Flash‘s tenure, a brief timeline change retconned Hartley into being an ally of Team Flash’s, only for him to essentially disappear. While his personal endgame – namely, his parents’ acceptance of his sexuality – was basically achieved in that last Flash appearance, there’s still something about his character that would be fun to see explored on Legends.

How would Hartley do in a team setting, especially alongside fellow season one villain Mick Rory? What would his reaction be to being out of time? What other facets of his character did The Flash not explore yet? It’d be interesting to find out.

Wild Dog

Sure, Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez) has only been on Arrow for around two seasons now. But he’s become a unique sort of fan-favorite, getting impactful bits of backstory in between being occasional comic relief.

Even as Team Arrow is currently in its sort of season-long “Civil War”, Rene still brings a unique thing to the table, meaning it would be interesting to see how that evolves into Legends. Especially considering Rene’s one-time dislike of metahumans, the idea of joining the Legends and traveling across time would probably be both liberating and confusing, and fun for audiences to see.

Deathstroke

This season of Arrow helped fans fall in love with Slade Wilson (Manu Bennett) all over again, through his brief arc with Oliver earlier in the year.

Granted, there’s a very specific reason why the Arrowverse can’t use Deathstroke right now, but if the moment were to come up, it’d be fun to see him in a Legends episode or two.

Again, Slade feels like a character who would be mildly out of his element in a time-travel setting, something that would play into the rest of the team in a really compelling way. Plus, Slade would have a unique connection to the team, considering his past on Lian Yu with Sara, and his dark tie to Ray’s Star City life.

Superman

And finally, we have to include Supergirl‘s version of Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin), who charmed fans when he debuted in the Season Two premiere.

Much like Deathstroke, Superman has been used sparingly ever since, due to film rights. But bringing him in for an episode or two of Legends would completely change the game in multiple ways.

The show would be able to use Superman in some pretty creative means, while paying a lot of homage to his expansive comic book history in the process.

