DC's Legends of Tomorrow: "Bishop's Gambit" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Bishop's Gambit", the upcoming sixth episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season. The episode is set to air on Sunday, June 13th. The episode will see Mick (Dominic Purcell) and Kayla (guest star Aliyah O'Brien) continue their efforts to find Sara (Caity Lotz), though it sounds like things will get complicated for them very quickly when their survival is called into question. Elsewhere, the remaining Legends will find themselves dealing with another alien while Sara, still on another planet in space, will continue to try to find a way to escape. You can check out the episode's official synopsis for yourself below and then read on for photos.

SECRETS – Mick (Dominic Purcell) takes the Waverider and Kayla (guest star Aliyah O’Brien) to try and find Sara (Caity Lotz), but these enemies find themselves needing each other to survive after landing on the possible planet Sara is being held captive. After a report of an Alien attack, the Legends return to their new headquarters, Constantine’s (Matt Ryan) manor, where both Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and Astra (Olivia Swann) try to connect to the Alien. Zari is (Tala Ashe) suspicious of Constantine’s behavior, but isn’t surprised when she learns the truth. Meanwhile, Sara devises a plan to escape by using her charm to win over Bishop (guest star Raffi Barsoumian), but she learns something more disturbing. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Adam Tsekham, Matt Ryan and Shayan Sobhian also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by James Eagan & Emily Cheever.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "Bishop's Gambit" will debut on June 13.