Legends of Tomorrow "Bishop's Gambit" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Bishop's Gambit," the sixth episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season which will air on Sunday, June 13th. Based on the preview, the episode will see the return of the alien who looks like (and seems to think she is) Amelia Earhart. The episode will also see Mick (Dominic Purcell) and Kayla (guest star Aliyah O'Brien) continue their efforts to find Sara (Caity Lotz)though it sounds like things will get complicated for them very quickly when their survival is called into question.

As for Sara, she will continue her efforts to escape from Bishop (guest star Raffi Barsoumian) and it looks like she might get a surprise bit of help in that department as Gary (Adam Tsekhman) finally makes his way back to her. You can check out the preview below.

"I mean, it's such a visceral journey for Sara, and such a wonderful mindbender, and it just keeps going. She's not even at the worst of it yet; there's more bombs that are about to be dropped, and I think it's a challenge for Sara, because she's alone going through this, too," Lotz told ComicBook.com of Sara's journey this season. "She doesn't have her support system. She doesn't have her team -- and all this stuff is a little over her head. She's not into this science, techie stuff as much, and now it's she's thrown into this situation, and it's all on her own. Her normal approach is, she's like, I kill you. I beat you up and I kill you. That's how we handle things. And it's like, you can't kill this guy. Now what?"

You can check out the official episode synopsis below.

SECRETS – Mick (Dominic Purcell) takes the Waverider and Kayla (guest star Aliyah O’Brien) to try and find Sara (Caity Lotz), but these enemies find themselves needing each other to survive after landing on the possible planet Sara is being held captive. After a report of an Alien attack, the Legends return to their new headquarters, Constantine’s (Matt Ryan) manor, where both Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and Astra (Olivia Swann) try to connect to the Alien. Zari is (Tala Ashe) suspicious of Constantine’s behavior, but isn’t surprised when she learns the truth. Meanwhile, Sara devises a plan to escape by using her charm to win over Bishop (guest star Raffi Barsoumian), but she learns something more disturbing. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Adam Tsekhman, Matt Ryan and Shayan Sobhian also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by James Eagan & Emily Cheever.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "Bishop's Gambit" will debut on June 13.