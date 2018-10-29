‘Legends of Tomorrow’s Caity Lotz Reveals Her ‘Indiana Jones’-Themed Halloween Costume

Caity Lotz already canvasses all of space and time on Legends of Tomorrow, and it looks like she’s channeling an equally-adventurous female character for Halloween.

Lotz, who plays Sara Lance/White Canary on the hit The CW series, recently debuted her Halloween costume in several posts on her social media accounts. An additional photo of Lotz, alongside her boyfriend Dylan Lewis, hints that her costume is a dark take on Willie Scott (Kate Capshaw) from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Try eating pizza with these nails 🍕#Halloween

Besides just being an awesome costume, Lotz’s Indiana Jones-inspired get up does have a clever tie to the world of Legends, as the show famously did a George Lucas-themed episode back in Season 2.

“Obviously every single writer in our writers’ room was weaned on Spielberg and Lucas and ’80s movies and for us, we all know the power of a movie.” showrunner Phil Klemmer told ComicBook.com of the episode. “We were just lonely kids who watched these things obsessively. We chose our careers based on having seen Goonies when we were 10 years old. It seems stupid but it really can change your life, so we wanted an episode that would be our love letter to that generation of filmmakers who made us choose a ridiculous career instead of doing something sensible with our lives.”

And regardless of how Indiana Jones fans feel about Willie, it’s interesting to see Lotz channel the character for Halloween, especially considering the strives that her portrayal of Sara has made for female representation.

“At first, I remember everyone being like ‘Wow! She’s a woman, and she’s the leader of the group! It’s this big deal!’” Lotz said during a panel appearance earlier this year. “And I’m like ‘Yeah, of course she’s the leader! Duh!’ But I think another big deal about it is that she’s a bisexual woman. And if you think about, specifically, bisexual representation on television, and how much it’s lacking. And to see a female bisexual character as the lead, the captain of this ship, is I think a really really nice step in progress for representation.”

