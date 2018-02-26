‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Watch Rip Recruit Wally West in New Sneak Peek

Welcome to the Legends, Mr. Wally West!

Early this year, it was revealed that the beloved Speedster Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale) would be joining Legends of Tomorrow as a series regular, replacing the departed Firestorm. Fans were ecstatic at the end of last week’s episode when rogue time agent Rip Hunter appeared in China to find Wally meditating.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The CW released a sneak peek from tonight’s new episode of Legends of Tomorrow, “The Curse of the Earth Totem,” and it shows viewers exactly how Rip brings Wally onto the team.

In the clip, which you can watch above, Rip is seen finishing off his flask and staggering around a temple, searching for more alcohol. As he turns, Wally is brought into view, holding a flask of his own. Wally’s flask however, doesn’t contain normal alcohol. Instead, Kid Flash carries around rocket fuel, courtesy of Cisco, since that’s the only substance that can get a Speedster drunk.

After Rip takes a swig of Wally’s fuel, he lets his new friend know that he’s responsible for the resurrection of Damian Darkh, and that he has accidentally sent multiple agents to their deaths. This is where Rip’s uncanny recruiting skills come in handy.

The former captain of the Waverider tells Wally that he wants to make up for his mistakes with Sara and Ava, he just needs a little help to do it. That looks to be enough to convince Wally to join his quest, putting him on a path toward his eventual meeting with the rest of the Legends.

Wally’s full debut on Legends of Tomorrow will take place tonight at 8pm ET on The CW.

