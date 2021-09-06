DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Here's How Constantine Leaves the Team in the Season 6 Finale

✖

Last week on DC's Legends of Tomorrow, John Constantine's (Matt Ryan) took a tragic turn as his obsession with getting the Fountain of Imperium to restore his magic backfired. Bishop (Raffi Barsoumian) was able to manipulate Constantine, getting him connected to the Fountain only to then poison him all as part of the antagonist's larger plan to end humanity. However, while Constantine died death wasn't exactly the end for the fan-favorite character. Here's how Constantine said goodbye to the Legends in the Season 6 finale, "The Fungus Amongous".

Warning: spoilers for "The Fungus Amongous" below.

As it turns out, while Constantine was poisoned and Zari (Tala Ashe) and Astra (Olivia Swann) did see him essentially decompose into the Foutain last week, he's not exactly dead. All that remains of Constantine is a single mushroom that Zari brings back to the Waverider. Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) soon realizes that Constantine is "alive" in the mushroom and that he wants the team to eat it so he can talk to them.

Sara (Caity Lotz) does end up doing so and learns that while Constantine isn't exactly dead, he's not alive either. The Fountain can still be saved, but it's unlikely that it will want to save humanity after what he's done. He does, however, give Sara some wisdom about love and also tells her that the secret to life is that everything is connected. That ends up being pretty important information. The Legends are able to heal the physical aspect of the Fountain by giving an antidote to Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) but it's the team's fight for humanity - and more specifically the love between Sara and Ava (Jes Macallan) that inspires the Fountain to protect humanity once again.

Zari goes to the site of the Fountain to say her own sort of goodbye and finds Constantine. With the Fountain no longer poisoned, because everything is connected, Constantine is restored as well, but the Fountain wants nothing to do with him. He's also given his soul coin to a demon in Hell so he has his magic again, but now his path will take him away from the Legends. He gives her a key before he leaves, telling her she'll find out what it's for before walking away for good.

It's an interesting exit for Constantine, though some might argue that it's a bit happier of an ending than they expected. However, Ryan previously told ComicBook.com that he didn't want the character to go out "all happy and good", and in a sense, managing to cheat death, but having to leave behind the woman he loves, is very fitting.

"The one thing I said to the showrunners and the writers is, I agreed that it was time for him to leave, and I just said, 'Don't let him go out all happy and good,'" Ryan told ComicBook.com. "I think that that is represented in the way that he goes out, in a way. It's very John Constantine."

He added, "That, in a way, is his happy ending. It's almost like it would be so definite and out of kilter for it to be all, 'John walks off with Zari into the sunset and they live happily ever after.' I'd be like, 'There's something wrong. Something's going to happen.'"

And while this season finale was the end of the road for Constantine on DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Ryan himself will return in October for Season 7. The actor will be taking on a new character for the upcoming season.

What did you think about how Constantine departed DC's Legends of Tomorrow? Let us know in the comments.