DC's Legends of Tomorrow Recap: Here's Everything You Missed in the Season 6 Finale

Last week on DC's Legends of Tomorrow, things looked pretty bleak for the Legends. Constantine (Matt Ryan) was dead, poisoned by Bishop (Raffi Barsoumian) after he connected to the Fountain of Imperium and it looked like Mick (Dominic Purcell) and Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) were dead, too. Oh, and with the Fountain dead, Earth's protection from hostile alien invasion was lost so it's about to be the end of the world as we no it and nobody feels fine. With the fate of humanity on the line, the Legends make one big play to try to save the world yet again. It's a crazy plan, one that breaks all of Sara's (Caity Lotz) rules and they only get one shot at it, but this is what the Legends do. Need to get caught up on what happened in the Season 6 finale of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, "The Fungus Amongus"? Read on for our recap, but warning: there are lots of spoilers ahead.

Mick and Spooner are alive The episode picks up right where last week's episode left off and it turns out Mick did survive the blast and the Legends managed to save all of the eggs as well. They soon discover that Bishop not only disabled the Waverider but stole Kayla's ship as well. Zari and Astra return to the Waverider and tell the team that Constantine is dead, relaying to them everything about the Fountain of Imperium and Bishop's plan. All that's left of Constantine is a mushroom. As for Spooner, she's gravely ill and nothing that her mother does is helping. While the Legends try to figure things out, something crash lands on Earth just outside. It's an alien scout that Nick, Ava, and Sara defeat, but not before the other one sends a beacon. Kayla works on trying to fix the Waverider and Mick hangs out with her, helping to take responsibility for the eggs. He tells Kayla that after not being around for Lita, he isn't going to make the same mistake with these children. When she realizes that aliens are coming, Kayla decides to take the ship and flee, but suggests that Mick can come with her and the kids. She gets Gideon online, but Bishop has left a video message.

Shrooms It turns out that the Fountain isn't yet dead, though it is dying. The Legends need to figure out how to heal the Fountain, both saving Earth and young Spooner (and thus, adult Spooner). Sara starts to think that Bishop's plan is make Sara watch everyone she loves die so that they are then ultimately left alone on Earth (his message confirms it). Behrad realizes that Constantine isn't actually dead, he's now a mushroom but Zari doesn't want to hear it. Nate comes up with the idea of getting a younger Bishop to help them reverse engineer an antidote for the poison and it's something that breaks all of Sara's rules, which makes it an almost perfect plan since Bishop will never see it coming. Ava and Nate go to pay Bishop in the future (his past) where he's struggling to get his Ava clone program working. They bring him back to the Waverider to get to work. Behrad bursts in to confirm that Constantine is alive in the mushroom. He wants to talk to them, but they have to eat the mushroom for that to happen.

Constantine "lives" Sara thinks it's a really bad idea to eat the mushroom and sends everyone off. However, Sara starts to hear Constantine's voice telling her to eat the mushroom so she does and is soon transported to where he is - he describes it as being "present". He tells her that even if they heal the physical side of the Fountain, the spiritual side will remain sick. Constantine also can't leave because it's the only thing keeping the Fountain and Spooner alive. He tells Sara that loving and being loved is the point. He also tells her the secret to all life.

Wedding interrupted Kayla gets the Waverider operating and tries to leave, but Mick stops her. Young Bishop makes the antidote, but Sara rushes in with the secret of life and it's something insanely simple so she sounds a little crazy: "we're all connected." They give Spooner the antidote and she's restored, but it doesn't stop the invasion. Aliens begin arriving just outside. Spooner confirms that the Fountain doesn't want to help humanity anymore after what happened with Constantine. While the Legends try to figure out how they are going to stop the aliens, Sara decides that she and Ava need to get married right then and there, just in case the world ends. As everyone prepares for the wedding, Spooner tells her mother to leave because she can't bear for her mother to be killed by the aliens if it comes to that. Ava asks Gary to walk her down the aisle. Nate officiates. However, just as the ceremony is ending, Bishop shows up in Kayla's ship.

The fight for Earth The aliens start to emerge from their pods and everyone prepares to fight, including Kayla, who decides to stick around as well. However, there are so many aliens that everyone full retreats into Spooner's mom's house and tries to reinforce the doors and windows. Behrad is injured and the venom is spreading quickly. Sara wants to cut off his arm, but Spooner gets frustrated and her magic manifests, healing him. The Fountain is waking up. Spooner starts going around powering her friends so they can fight.

Alien babies save the day With the odds not in their favor, Kayla goes full alien to hold things back so Sara and Ava can complete their vows. When they kiss, energy surrounds them and then blasts out from them, taking out the aliens. The Fountain decided humans are worth it after all and saved them because of love. Bishop shows up still unwilling to give up, but Mick and Kayla's kids start to hatch and attack Bishop, consuming him. Mick bonds with one of his kids, telling the little alien he loves it.