‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ Ups Courtney Ford To Series Regular For Season 4

When Legends of Tomorrow zooms into their fourth season sometime later this year, they’ll have a new addition to their full-time cast. After her standout performance as Nora Darhk last season, actress Courtney Ford has reportedly been upped to a series regular on the CW show.

Nora Darhk is the evil daughter of Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) who worked with her father last season to release the time demon named Mallus. Debuting on the show in episode five last year, Ford appeared in ten episodes over the course of the season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

She joins fellow castmates Matt Ryan and Jess Macallan — who play John Constantine and Agent Eva Sharpe, respectively — as members upped to series regular. Keiynan Lonsdale, on the other hand, will be departing as series regular.

Interesting enough, Ford is real-life married to fellow Legends of Tomorrow actor Brandon Routh, who plays Ray Palmer/The Atom in The CW‘s Arrowverse.

The CW’s official synopsis of the show is as follows.

After defeating the demon Mallus by cuddling him to death with a giant stuffed animal named Beebo, the Legends are ready to ease off the gas. Sara (Caity Lotz) and her team join Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) and the Time Bureau to help clean up the last few remaining anachronisms. The job seems straightforward enough until Constantine (Matt Ryan) arrives to inform them that, in solving one major problem, they have created another, much larger one. When the Legends let time crumble in order to release and defeat Mallus, the barrier between worlds softened. History is now infected with “Fugitives” – magical creatures from myths, fairytales, and legends. Having been expelled throughout time by people like Constantine, these Fugitives are now returning to our world in droves and making a real mess of things. As the Time Bureau is distrustful of and ill-equipped to deal with magic, the Legends must team up with everyone’s favorite demonologist to set history back on track.

Sara and Constantine are joined by compassionate inventor Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), hotheaded ex-con Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell), rebellious totem-bearer Zari (Tala Ashe), and heartbroken historian-turned-superhero Nate (Nick Zano) as they set out to save the world – and their legacy. It’s the familiar fun of the Legends time-travelling across historical events and encountering famous figures with an added shot of magical craziness!

Based on the characters from DC, DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl”), Phil Klemmer (“The Tomorrow People,” “Chuck”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”).

Are you looking forward to Ford’s expanded role on Legends of Tomorrow? What’d you think of her portrayal of Nora Darhk? Let us know in the comments below!

The fourth season of Legends of Tomorrow is set to premiere on Monday, October 22. The show will air Mondays at 9pm Eastern.