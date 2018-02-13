‘Legends Of Tomorrow’: “Here I Go Again” Preview Released

The CW has released a new promo for “Here I Go Again,” the upcoming eleventh episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season.

After tonight’s episode being full of twists, reveals, and things don’t appear to be getting any easier for the Legends. The promo for “Here I Go Again” reveals that everyone on the Waverider seems to have a little problem with repeating themselves — everyone except Zari (Tala Ashe,) that is. It seems like the team has found themselves stuck in a time loop. You can check out the promo above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, Zari appears to be the only Legend not stuck on repeat and that’s probably a good thing as the episode is set to see Zari trying to save the rest of her team from dying in an explosion, disco-era outfits and all. While “Here I Go Again” is being touted as Legends‘ answer to the movie Groundhog Day (Hedgehog Day, if you ask Zari,) the episode is actually inspired by the Star Trek: The Last Generation episode “Cause and Effect,” in which, you guessed it, the Enterprise enters a time anomaly which destroys the ship, but because of a time loop the crew get numerous “do-overs” providing multiple opportunities to resolve the situation — even if have no idea what is happening each time.

And as Ashe and executive producer Phil Klemmer told reporters during a set visit last year, Zari will be front and center trying to solve things to save the Waverider and the team.

“I was warned by the writers’ room. ‘You’re going to be in every single scene,’” Ashe said.

“…And every single scene, you’re going to have to do eight different ways!” Klemmer finished for her.

Photos from the upcoming episode reveal that Zari won’t be completely alone, however. “Here I Go Again” will feature the onboard computer Gideon back in her physical form with Amy Pemberton reprising her role as the AI come to life.

“In this one, all the cast are frozen, so I don’t get to interact with them,” Pemberton explained. “The last episode I did was with Arthur and Caity a lot. This one’s mostly with Tala. Everyone else is kind of frozen and she’s just observing what’s going on.”

You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below.

After the team returns from a mission, Zari (Tala Ashe) finds herself trapped in a time loop that results in the Waverider blowing up over and over again. Zari soon begins to suspect that the answer to stop what is happening might lie hidden among her fellow shipmates’ secrets. But in investigating them she starts to understand her place on the team.

Ben Bray directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Morgan Faust.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Here I Go Again” will debut on February 19.