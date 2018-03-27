‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Photo Teases Huge Mallus Reveal in Next Episode

The mysterious demon known as Mallus has been tormenting the Legends of Tomorrow by uniting their enemies in a bid to spread chaos throughout time. And while the character is voiced by veteran actor John Noble, the man himself is far from a menace.

The next episode of the series will feature the actor as himself in a pivotal role, not playing Mallus. Yes, it’s all very confusing, which is not less complicated with the knowledge of the episode’s title: “Guest Starring John Noble.”

Warning: Minor spoilers of Legends of Tomorrow below.

The preview for the new episode features Sara Lance and Rip Hunter attempting to save a young Barack Obama from potential destruction at the hands of Gorilla Grodd, there’s also a new photo that teases a ton of revealing information about the actor who voices Mallus.

This new photo shows Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) at the entrance of Noble’s on-set trailer, delivering what appears to be a page of a script revision.

Palmer’s carrying case is adorned with stickers of the New Zealand flag and he’s wearing a hat adorned with a silver fern, a symbol found extensively in Māori artwork. These details, combined with Noble’s costume — which looks EXTREMELY similar to Denethor II’s costume in The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King.

Considering all of the teases toward Kiwi culture and the costume Noble is wearing, it appears that the Legends will be making a visit to the set of Peter Jackson’s adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien’s literary classics. This will follow up on their visits to George Lucas and Steven Spielberg productions such as E.T., Star Wars, and Indiana Jones.

However, that doesn’t answer the major question lingering with the involvement of John Noble. Specifically, how will the series explain the actor’s involvement as Mallus and as himself? And will it become a significant part of the plot? Or is it merely a cute nod to include the actor in a more significant aspect, rather than just as the voice of the disembodied evil entity?

The latest episode, “I, Ava,” made the battle between the Legends and Mallus’ allies more personal as the demon-possessed Nora Darhk killed their ally and Amaya’s granddaughter, Kuasa.

Fans can expect to see how this intriguing development plays out in the penultimate episode of the third season of Legends of Tomorrow.

“Guest Starring John Noble” will air on The CW next Monday.