DC's Legends of Tomorrow: "Meat: The Legends" Preview Released

DC's Legends of Tomorrow returned Sunday night for its sixth season and with the mission set to save Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) who has been kidnapped by aliens, The CW has released a preview for next week's episode of the popular Arrowverse series. The episode, "Meat: The Legends" will air on May 9 at 8/7c on the network and will see Ava (Jes Macallan) and the non-abducted Legends tracking an alien to the 1950s who might just be connected to the city of San Bernadino going on a feeding frenzy while Sara will continue trying to save herself and get back home.

As viewers saw in the premiere, "Ground Control to Sara Lance", it's Sara's efforts to try to get back home that actually create the situation that leads Ava and the rest of the team to the 1950s. In her efforts to take over the alien spaceship she was being held on and head to Earth, Sara released aliens into the timeline. It certainly makes for an interesting collision of things -- saving the timeline is what the Legends do, after all -- but the Earth-bound Legends may not be the only ones dealing with a blast from the past. Sara's efforts bring her into contact with Amelia Earhart. You can check out the official episode synopsis below.

"WHO’S HUNGRY – With Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) on board, Ava hopes that her special abilities will help lead them to locate the Aliens spread out on the timeline, which could ultimately lead them to Sara (Caity Lotz.) The Legends soon find themselves tracking an Alien in 1950s San Bernadino and having to figure out what is making the town go on a feeding frenzy. Zari (Tala Ashe) lets Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) know she is ready to use the Totem, but Behrad isn’t ready to share it, causing tension between them. Meanwhile, after crash landing, Sara tries to figure out a plan and runs into none other than Amelia Earhart who could be her ticket home. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Matt Ryan, Adam Tsekham, Jes Macallan, and Olivia Swann also star. Rachel Talalaly directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Morgan Faust."

The episode will also see Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) on what appears to be her first real Legends mission.

"She is a young Latinx woman from Texas who was kidnapped by aliens and has kind of got a thirst for vengeance," producer Grainne Godfree explained of the character during the show's DC FanDome panel last year. "And so she's going to come up with the ship and, you know, she's not going to be the lovable losers that we normally have. She's going to be someone who is pretty tough and gives it to the other Legends, and they're gonna all have to react to her, and I think it's going to throw them off their feet a little bit."

"If everyone who joins the ship is our best friends immediately, I mean, where's the story?" co-showrunner Keto Shimizu added. "You've got to earn your spot in the family."

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Meat: The Legends" airs on May 9th.