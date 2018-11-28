‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Midseason Finale Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Legends of To-Meow-Meow,” the upcoming midseason finale to the series.

The episode will be the last new episode fans see for quite some time, as Legends will take a break until April to accommodate some new midseason shows on The CW’s schedule and then return to finish out its last episodes just in time for the rest of the DC shows, which have more episodes than Legends, to wrap up as well.

While the other DC shows on The CW will be taking part in the “Elseworlds” crossover to finish out their 2018 runs, Legends will be on its own — but in this second part of a two-part, universe-hopping free-for-all, it does not feel like they are going much smaller than the other shows.

During a recent visit to the set, series stars Brandon Routh and Caity Lotz teased a little bit of what to expect over the next two weeks.

“We have a fun episode with puppets in a few episodes, which are really fun,” Routh teased. “I have a lot of interaction with the puppets — different puppets, we have many different puppets on the show — and then also, we have a fun alternate reality episode, which will be the one that’s the finale before the midseason break….Not mystical creatures, necessarily, but some of the creatures from the past come back and make an appearance in that episode and we get to be crazy in different versions of ourselves, which is always fun.”

While Routh explains the two as separate entities, other members of the cast, including Lotz, described the episodes as a two-part midseason finale, with the puppets being one of a number of alternate-universe takes on the Legends that fans will see between now and the 2018 finale in two weeks.

“I’ve been to the recording studio twice this season, which is hilarious,” Lotz said. “There’s some music-like episodes. Episode 8 is a lot of fun. I wish you guys could just see it now. You see a different version of everyone, like a different version of the Legends for a couple different versions, and it’s really wild, and seeing a puppet me was pretty cool.”

In general terms, it seems as though the jaunt through reality will not be related to the similarly-themed “Elseworlds” crossover that will take over Arrow, Supergirl, and The Flash in two weeks but will instead be more similar to last season’s “Here I Go Again,” in which Zari found herself stuck in a time loop and needed to bond with the team to save the Waverider and escape it. This time around, it would likely center on new member Charlie, although the exact details of how the dimensional shifts might work and who plays what roles were kept under wraps.

You can check out the official synopsis for the December 10 finale below.

IT’S THE RIGHT THING TO DO — After Constantine (Matt Ryan) breaks the cardinal Legend rule, you can’t change the past, he, along with Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Zari (Tala Ashe) try to deal with the ramifications without telling the rest of the Legends.

Even though Zari encourages them to just fix the problem, Constantine and Charlie are determined to find another way, but only continue to make things worse.

Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Ramona Young and Jes Macallan also star. Ben Bray directed the episode written by James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of Arrow on The CW.