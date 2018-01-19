Upcoming ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Episode Will Revolve Around a Young Barack Obama

Legends of Tomorrow is about to get presidential!

According to TVLine, an upcoming Season 3 episode of The CW’s time-travelling series will take the Waverider and its team to meet a young Barack Obama, long before he became the 44th president of the United States.

The report states that an episode late in Season 3 will send the Legends back to the late 1970s, where they will cross paths with Obama during his years at Occidental College. The episode, written by Keto Shimizu and James Eagan, is scheduled to begin shooting next month and will air sometime in April.

Casting for young Barack comes right in the middle of a few big roster shake-ups for the Legends. Just before the show went on its winter hiatus, both Victor Garber and Franz Drameh officially exited the show. Immediately following the departure, Matty Ryan’s Constantine appeared on the Waverider for a guest stint on the show.

This week, it was revealed that Keiynan Lonsdale, who plays Wally West on The Flash, was moving over to Legends of Tomorrow to become a series regular, taking one of the seats abandoned by Firestorm.

While the rest of the Arrowverse shows have returned to The CW for the second half of their seasons, Legends of Tomorrow is still on hiatus. Due to the debut of Black Lightning, which took over Legends of Tomorrow‘s 9pm Tuesday time slot, the team-up’s return was pushed back by a month.

When it comes back in February, Legends will replace Supergirl on Monday nights and finish airing the third season. Following the Legends finale in April, Supergirl will return to its regular time slot to wrap up its current installment.

Legends of Tomorrow is set to return to The CW on Monday, February 12 at 8pm ET.