‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Recap With Spoilers: Love Is In the Air In “Seance and Sensibility”

The Legends — and Nora Darhk, for that matter — find themselves in the pickle after the apparent murder of Hank Heywood. Where does the group go from here? Here’s what happened on “Sèance and Sensibility” tonight. As always, full spoilers for Legends of Tomorrow up ahead. Proceed with caution if you have seen the latest episode of the show.

The episode begins at Hank’s funeral, where Ray is expressing regret for giving Nora a shot. When he stops by the restroom, Nora uses a spell to appear in the mirror and reveal her innocence, much to Ray’s relief. Elsewhere, Constantine finds out that Nora wasn’t the one to kill Hank — rather, it was Neron posing as his former lover.

Gideon informs the group that an anachronism has been affecting Jane Austen from ever writing her most popular pieces of work. After they go back in time, they attend the same wedding as Austen, where everyone apparently goes crazy with love. The team finds out that whoever’s messing with the timeline caused the sexual revolution to come several hundred years early. They pinpoint the anachronism to being caused by Kamadeva, the Hindu god of love and sexual pleasure, someone Zari tracks down and arrests him, though the anachronism isn’t fixed.

Later that night, the jailed Kamadeva uses his powers to give the women on the Waverider intimate dreams. Mona wakes up and lashes out at the loss of Konane, turning into her wolf counterpart and chasing down Jane Austen. After a quick monologue by Austen, Mona stops her rampage and turns back into human form.

After the whole crew is awake, Zari confronts Kamadeva again and agrees to use his “love dust” again if he agrees to it too. After they take it, they go on a tear around the village dancing and singing. The two are about to get married when Mona busts in and tells her of the talk she had with Jane Austen. Zari leaves Kamadeva at the altar.

Other tidbits from tonight's episode include:

Nate and Zari nearly kiss, but the latter pulls away. Sara and Charlie try convincing Zari to sleep with their friend, but she brushes it off.

Ray stays behind on the Waverider, sneaking Nora in to hide from the agents at the Time Bureau.

Constantine uses magic to pull the spirit of Hank into Mick’s body. There, Hank explains the situation he got himself in with Neron.

Nate finds a secret room in his parent’s house, which has files and a camera. He plays the camera and it’s unveiled that Hank wasn’t torturing magical creatures, rather he was training them so they could be a part of a theme park he was working on building to help make one of Nate’s childhood dreams.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Monday nights at 8/7 p.m. Central on The CW.

