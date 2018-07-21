‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Beebo Heads to SDCC in Hilarious New Photos

Legends of Tomorrow‘s fan-favorite cuddly blue god Beebo is headed to San Diego Comic-Con!

The writers room for The CW‘s Arrowverse series started their own Instagram account today and in perfect bonkers Legends style are documenting Beebo’s journey to San Diego in time for the show’s official panel tomorrow evening — including Beebo behind the wheel of a convertible. Check it out below.

“Get in losers… we are going to COMIC CON,” the hilarious photo is captioned. So far, the account is all Beebo-centric, fitting considering the show’s bag at SDCC features the fictional blue plush in all his battle pose glory from the show’s season three finale.

For those wondering what the deal with the blue creature is, here’s a brief primer. Introduced in the midseason finale “Beebo, the God of War”, Beebo is a wildly popular 1990s-era children’s toy that young Martin Stein went to great lengths to get for his daughter, Lily. Unfortunately, Martin and Beebo end up back in Viking times with the fluffy, talking toy worshipped by said Vikings. The Legends team have to go deal with the anachronism — thus saving Christmas from turning into Beebo Day — but the adorable toy quickly became a fan favorite, spawning memes and fan art.

Beebo later appeared briefly on The Flash and factored heavily into the Legends season finale where the team, using the power of all six Zambesi Totems, conjured up a giant Beebo who quite literally cuddled the villain Mallus to death. While it’s not clear if Beebo will appear in season four, the character has become a mascot of sorts for the series’ writers. And, guessing by the adventures they’re sharing on Instagram — which includes surfing and doughnuts at this point — they plan on having fun with Beebo as much as possible.

As for the series’ upcoming season four, what is known is that the heroes will have to face the fallout of their Beebo-related defeat of Mallus. As fans will remember, Season 3 of Legends ended with Gary and John Constantine (Matt Ryan) approaching the team for help with a series of new magical threats. A previously-released synopsis teased that the Legends and Constantine will be traveling through history to hunt down “Fugitives”, a name given to magical creatures from myths, legends, and fairytales.

“[Season 3 Big Bad Mallus] is a sort of bellwether of bad guys to come in Season 4,” Klemmer explained in a previous interview. “Up until this point, we’ve been dealing with earthly and historical bad guys, and we certainly had fun with all of that, but this year we dabbled in the world of the occult, through Damien Darhk and his enterprises.

“But you know that Constantine is coming onto the show [as a regular] next season, so we want to go deeper, we want Mallus to be used as ‘the tip of the iceberg.’” Klemmer continued. “He is not human, and we want to start playing with the idea that Earth hasn’t always belonged just to our kind.”

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.