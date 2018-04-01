Legends of Tomorrow Season 2 Sizzle Reel Released Online

The CW has released a new sizzle reel trailer for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season two.

In its sophomore year, The CW’s DC Comics time travel drama will head to World War II, with the crew of The Waverider meeting up with the Justice Society of America. The season premiere will air next week, and introduces Nick Zano as Nate Heywood, better known to comic book fans as Citizen Steel.

You can check it out below.

Last season’s cast returns, joined by Lance Henriksen as Obsidian, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Vixen, Sarah Grey as Stargirl, and more. The JSA and the Legends will team up against the Legion of Doom in the form of Malcolm Merlyn, the Reverse Flash and Captain Cold.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. New episodes start next week on October 13.