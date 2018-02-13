‘Legends of Tomorrow’: SPOILER Leaves in “Daddy Darhkest”

It looks like John Constantine (Matt Ryan) isn’t the only one departing the Waverider in tonight’s midseason premiere of Legends of Tomorrow.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Legends of Tomorrow, “Daddy Darhkest”, below!

Tonight’s episode saw the Legends joining forces with Constantine, who had a feeling that the team had something to do with an unusual demonic possession he had seen. This led to the ensemble going undercover in a mental asylum – only for Constantine, Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz), and Leonard “Leo” Snart/Citizen Cold (Wentworth Miller) being transported to the past.

By the episode’s end, the trio were rescued, but not before a bit of flirting between Leo and Constantine, and a brief moment where Leo was put into danger. Once back on the Waverider, Leo told Mick Rory/Heatwave (Dominic Purcell) that he had decided to return home to Earth-X, and is planning on proposing to Ray Terrill/The Ray (Russell Tovey).

While fans will surely be sad to see Citizen Cold go (especially after the death of Earth-1 Snart left somewhat of a hole in Legends), this certainly is a pretty heartfelt moment for him to exit on. It also provides a new development in Leo and Ray’s relationship, something that was seen as one of the highlights of this year’s “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover.

“Being able to have had made that impact is wonderful.” Tovey told ComicBook.com late last year. “I don’t know how many times I’ve been tagged in a photo of me and Wentworth Miller kissing as Citizen Cold and The Ray. To have that image bombarded at me has made me very happy! I don’t think my boyfriend would appreciate it, that a picture of me kissing another guy would ever make me so “Woo!” and feel very happy over and over again. But it really does. Every single time it’s like, “Wow, that’s really made a difference, that’s really been something that so many people have found very suddenly important, and special.”

While there’s no telling exactly when we will see Leo next, Miller is to reprise his role in some capacity on another episode of The Flash. But with a potential sophomore season of Freedom Fighters: The Ray in the cards, there’s certainly an avenue for Miller to return.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.