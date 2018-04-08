‘Legends of Tomorrow’ EP Teases AvaLance Scene in Season 3 Finale

For fans of Legends of Tomorrow‘s “AvaLance” relationship, the penultimate episode of the show’s third season was rough. Sara (Caity Lotz) admitted to Ava (Jes McCallan) that she loves her only for Ava to turn and walk away. However, it sounds like not all hope is lost.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Marc Guggenheim said that fans of the couple may be pleased with how things shake out at the close of The CW show’s third season.

“I don’t wanna spoil what happens to their relationship,” Guggenheim said. “But I think there’s a moment in the finale that you will not be unhappy with.”

While a finale that fans “will not be unhappy with” is pretty vague, there is at least one thing we know for sure that is positive. Soon after the announcement that Legends will be returning for a fourth season broke, it was announced that McCallan will be a series regular next season as well. More Ava at a minimum provides more opportunities for the AvaLance relationship to grow, but it also will allow the series to explore more of Ava’s mindset following the revelation that she’s actually a clone.

As fans will recall, it was revealed in the episode “I, Ava” that Time Bureau Agent Ava Sharpe is a clone from the year 2213 and then in “Guest Starring John Noble” it was revealed that only is she a clone, but the Legends’ specific Ava is actually the 12th clone Rip Hunter (Darvill) has brought back with him. It’s been difficult news for Ava to process, something Phil Klemmer told TV Line is something that has been “sort of tragic” for the character’s development.

“What I really wanted to do was have her not do what you want her to do,” he explained of Ava’s reaction to Sara and Rip. “You wanted her to lean into Sara’s support and to turn on Rip and instead she [decides] that when something goes horrible, you’re like, ‘I’m going to live for my job.’ She’s so overwhelmed by the revelations about her own origin that she reverts to ‘early-season Ava,’ which is rules and regulations and hair tied up in a neat bun. That’s sort of tragic, because we were luring her out of her ‘shell’ through the relationship with Sara, but because of what she learned about herself in ‘I, Ava’ there’s this version of her being like, ‘I am just a clone. I am not a person.’ We wanted to make her feel unworthy of love in the same way that Sara used to feel about herself.”

Audiences will get to see what goes down with Ava and Sara as well as how the Legends face off with Mallus in the season finale, “The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly” airing Monday, April 9th at 8/7c on The CW.