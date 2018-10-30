‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Caity Lotz on What’s Next for Sara and Ava

The Legends of Tomorrow are currently in a whole new heap of trouble, but it sounds like that might not interfere with one relationship.

In a recent interview with TVLine, Legends star Caity Lotz teased what’s in store for Sara Lance and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan), whose relationship seemed to be better than ever in the Season 4 premiere. While Sara had been worried that Ava would be upset with the team’s handling of magical fugitives, things might very well be smooth sailing in later episodes.

“They’re still moving forward, so they’re doing pretty good.” Lotz explained. “We’ll see if it sticks for a full season, if they let us stay in this bliss. But yeah, they’re on a really nice path.”

Given what we’ve already seen of “AvaLance” in Season 4, this probably isn’t too much of a surprise, as Ava and the Time Bureau’s role appears to be very different than it was in Season 3. Still, considering everything that Sara has endured over her Arrowverse tenure, it’s pretty nice to see that her romantic life is going relatively well.

“It’s cool.” Lotz explained to ComicBook.com earlier this summer. “I really love that we get to have, not only a female captain, but a bisexual female leader. So I think for representation, it’s been awesome. And this season, Sara finally is starting to build a life that has some meaning. Like, she has something to live for now. Before, it was always like she had nothing to lose. And now, all of the sudden, she’s got this hot chick she’s really in love with, making some future plans. And that’s not easy when you’re on a time ship.”

Thankfully, it seems like Ava isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, now that Macallan has been promoted to a series regular on the show. While the character might not have roots in any DC Comics lore, it’s hard to deny that she’s become a fan-favorite.

“It’s almost like the Waverider’s a halfway house,” showrunner Phil Klemmer admitted to ComicBook.com. “If you are able to function in the world as a adult human being, you have no reason to be on this show. You’ve graduated to real life and that’s the irony of our show. That they’re superheroes that are struggling to exist as people. The first thing we came up with for season three was forcing our man-children and girl-women, whatever you’d call it, to grow up. Sara Lance, who’s so composed and so in control and captain…you find out what is unfulfilled in her life. What part of her person is atrophied? Where does she need to grow? Obviously, giving her a relationship, that’s what she needed to do.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.