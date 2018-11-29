‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Bends Reality in “Legends of To-Meow-Meow” Photos

The CW has released new photos for “Legends of To-Meow-Meow”, the eighth episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s fourth season.

The episode is expected to be a pretty interesting installment for the team, which will apparently be kickstarted by John Constantine (Matt Ryan) accidentally changing the past, which rewrites reality in the process. Judging by the photos, that will manifest in several different ways, including Sara Lance (Caity Lotz), Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan), and the physical form of Gideon (Amy Pemberton) forming some sort of Charlie’s Angels-esque team, and Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) dressed as Bruce Springsteen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7704]

Even Garina (Vesna Ennis), the protagonist of Mick Rory’s sci-fi novel, will be making a return appearance in some way.

The episode will play right off of the events of next week’s “Hell No, Dolly!”, giving Legends fans a truly unique two-part story.

“We have a fun episode with puppets in a few episodes, which are really fun,” Routh teased to reporters during a recent set visit. “I have a lot of interaction with the puppets — different puppets, we have many different puppets on the show — and then also, we have a fun alternate reality episode, which will be the one that’s the finale before the midseason break….Not mystical creatures, necessarily, but some of the creatures from the past come back and make an appearance in that episode and we get to be crazy in different versions of ourselves, which is always fun.”

“Episode 8 is a lot of fun.” Lotz told reporters. “I wish you guys could just see it now. You see a different version of everyone, like a different version of the Legends for a couple different versions, and it’s really wild, and seeing a puppet me was pretty cool.”

The episode will also serve as the show’s midseason finale before it takes a months-long break, with Black Lightning set to occupy Legends‘ timeslot from January to April. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see exactly what kind of note this episode ends things out on.

You can check out the synopsis for “Legends of To-Meow-Meow” below!

IT’S THE RIGHT THING TO DO — After Constantine (Matt Ryan) breaks the cardinal Legend rule, you can’t change the past, he, along with Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Zari (Tala Ashe) try to deal with the ramifications without telling the rest of the Legends.

Even though Zari encourages them to just fix the problem, Constantine and Charlie are determined to find another way, but only continue to make things worse.

Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Ramona Young and Jes Macallan also star. Ben Bray directed the episode written by James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt.

Legends of Tomorrow airs on Mondays at 9/8c, following episodes of Arrow on The CW.