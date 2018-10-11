‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Is Doing a Wrestling Episode

The Legends of Tomorrow have faced off against supervillains, speedsters, and time demons, but are they prepared to head into the wrestling ring?

Keto Shimizu, who serves as a showrunner on the hit The CW series, recently shared a photo of the ninth episode title for Legends‘ third season. The title page, for an episode called “Lucha de Apuestas”, is accented with a drawing of a luchador mask.

#LegendsOfTomorrow episode 409 is now in production! Written by myself and @tyronsaidso and directed by Andrew Kasch! pic.twitter.com/NCaVhn3JgY — Keto Shimizu (@ketomizu) October 9, 2018

This comes after a few posts from Legends’ crew – including stunt coordinator Dean Choe and stunt performer Andrea Ross – hinted that some sort of wrestling set was on the way for the show.

There’s no telling exactly how wrestling is going to factor into the world of Legends, although the title, which translates to “Betting Fight”, could provide some sort of clues. And seeing as the episode is most likely the show’s midseason finale, it’s safe to assume that things could get pretty eventful, especially with the ensemble crossing paths with “magical fugitives” like unicorns, fairy godmothers, and the like.

“It’s a combo [of original and established creatures].” Shimizu explained to ComicBook.com. “There will be some that will be very, vary familiar, but of course with a Legends spin, so not quite the creature you’re familiar with but our version of that creature. And then we will do some deep dives into some more obscure creatures, and of course in order to battle this new type of threat, which none of us are magical ourselves, none of us know how to battle these things, we enlist the help of a certain warlock to come join us and help us in that crusade.”

And of course, there’s the nature of the season’s “Big Bad”, who apparently will come across as a bit of a surprise to fans.

“We were really interested in seeing how human beings without super powers react to this onslaught of magical beings,” co-showrunner Phil Klemmer revealed in a recent interview. “So we wanted to find everyday evil and institutional evil, looking at people who are good and take a turn for the sinister. The magical creatures are so crazy and over the top that we wanted to make our big bad a little more human-scaled. I’m talking a little bit around the punchline here – we’ve seen doppelgangers, but we’ve never had the Legends fracture as a group. We wanted to challenge those kinds of bonds this season.”

Are you excited to see Legends possible channel their inner GLOW? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, which is titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.