‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Matt Ryan Comments on Possible Constantine & Gary Green Relationship

John Constantine will soon have a more permanent role in the world of Legends of Tomorrow, with Matt Ryan‘s portrayal of the fan-favorite character being promoted to a series regular. But could one fan-favorite relationship factor into Constantine’s tenure?

ComicBook.com got a chance to chat with Ryan and his Legends castmates at San Diego Comic-Con, where the actor was asked what fans can expect by his residency on the show. When asked if a possible relationship between John and Time Bureau agent Gary Green (Adam Tsekhman) is in the cards, Ryan didn’t seem to rule things out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think the thing is, with John, is you can never rule out him having a relationship with anyone or anything, possibly.” Ryan said in our interview, which you can check out above. “Like, you know, it could be a demon. In the comics, he’s had relationships with several demons, and he has demon blood and all of that sort of stuff. But that’s the exciting thing about the character, is that you can kind of drop him in any universe, in all of the DC universe, and he’s going to still [find someone].”

John and Gary first crossed paths last season in the episode “Necromancing the Stone”, when Gary and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) reluctantly called on the demonologist for help. By the episode’s end, John had fostered a bit of a bond with Gary, playing Dungeons & Dragons with him and even kissing him in a moment of excitement.

Ultimately, fans will just have to wait and see if “Constangreen” develops any further in Legends‘ fourth season. But outside of that, it sounds like the new season will provide quite a lot of backstory about John. According to a new report, Legends will dive into one of John’s ex-boyfriends, with the “tragic undertones” of their relationship still haunting him to this day.

Even if John and Gary don’t make it official anytime soon, it sounds like Legends will be continuing the story of Constantine in a pretty unique way.

“I had not really realized the fervor of [Constantine’s] fandom,” showrunner Phil Klemmer told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I sort of accidentally discovered it. Honestly, we put him on the show just because we wanted him on the show. There’s no cynical calculation of trying to accumulate somebody else’s fans. I think we have fun with our characters. Having Tala Ashe on the show…she’s cool. If I just needed an adjective to describe her, she is a cool lady. I feel the same way about Constantine and Matt. We wanted just a counterpoint to our Legends….Personally, I can’t imagine Constantine having quarters on the Waverider. I want to keep him Constantine. I don’t want to ever have a scene of him having to do his laundry because to me, guys like Constantine, they always have clean clothes. Who knows where they come from? I don’t want to see that scene.”

Would you like to see John Constantine and Gary Green make it official on Legends of Tomorrow? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, which is coincidentally titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.