The Internet Reacts to Constantine Joining ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 4

Earlier today, DC Comics fans were met with a very pleasant surprise, with the news that The CW […]

Earlier today, DC Comics fans were met with a very pleasant surprise, with the news that The CW has plans to bring John Constantine (Matt Ryan) onto Legends of Tomorrow‘s fourth season in a series regular role.

While Legends‘ season four renewal has yet to become official, renewal on the show seems very likely. Fans, though, should likely not take that as a bad sign: The CW does not yet appear prepared to officially announce renewals for any of its shows, with even seemingly-guaranteed renewals like The Flash and Riverdale. The network is developing a number of new projects for next season, so it may wait until it has evaluated those pilots to make official announcements for specific programming decisions.

This news of Constantine possibly joining the series in a larger role has made plenty of fans pretty happy, especially since it’s timed with Constantine appearing in tonight’s Legends episode, and the Constantine animated series debuting later this week. So as you’d expect, fans haven’t shied away from expressing their excitement on social media. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

