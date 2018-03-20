The Internet Reacts to Constantine Joining ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 4

Earlier today, DC Comics fans were met with a very pleasant surprise, with the news that The CW has plans to bring John Constantine (Matt Ryan) onto Legends of Tomorrow‘s fourth season in a series regular role.

While Legends‘ season four renewal has yet to become official, renewal on the show seems very likely. Fans, though, should likely not take that as a bad sign: The CW does not yet appear prepared to officially announce renewals for any of its shows, with even seemingly-guaranteed renewals like The Flash and Riverdale. The network is developing a number of new projects for next season, so it may wait until it has evaluated those pilots to make official announcements for specific programming decisions.

This news of Constantine possibly joining the series in a larger role has made plenty of fans pretty happy, especially since it’s timed with Constantine appearing in tonight’s Legends episode, and the Constantine animated series debuting later this week. So as you’d expect, fans haven’t shied away from expressing their excitement on social media. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

#Constantine as a regular? Yes please! @mattryanreal is absolutely amazing as John Constantine. — Justin Eddins (@superkid801) March 19, 2018

Animated series on @cwseed and regular on a potential s4 of @TheCW_Legends #Constantine #ConstantineOnLegends Hellblazers pop your collars, we are mighty! pic.twitter.com/PM2TBBwnsu — Tristan Lammey (@TristanLammey) March 19, 2018

Send out the rally cry to get everyone to watch #LegendsOfTomorrow for the rest of this season to ensure that #Constantine takes up residence on the Waverider pic.twitter.com/j4mGqMtEyG — Mediocre_Spider-Man (@Mediocre_Spidey) March 19, 2018

Finally we get our skinny prick in a trench coat back. All this fighting has been worth it! #ConstantineIsALegend pic.twitter.com/7FgwZKrOlt — Hellblazer (@Hellblazer_Sith) March 19, 2018

Master of the Dark Arts is back. Or shall I say Petty Dabbler?

JOHN CONSTANTINE RESURRECTS. @mattryanreal @TheCW_Legends #Constantine #Hellblazers — Archana Athotra (@ArchanaAthotra) March 19, 2018

More #Constantine? Hell-yeah! Fingers crossed that we get more @mattryanreal with the crew of the Waverider on @TheCW_Legends next season. Fingers Crossed!! — Neil (@Neilisntwitty) March 19, 2018

