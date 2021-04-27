Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Finale Started Filming Today

✖

According to social media posts by the cast, DC's Legends of Tomorrow is filming its season six finale beginning today. So far this season, Arrowverse cast members David Ramsey, Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan, and Maisie Richardson-Sellers have directed episodes, with the finale, reportedly titled "The Fungus Amongus," set to be written by executive producer Keto Shimizu along with James Eagan, and directed by cinematographer David Geddes. Obviously at this stage, with the first episode yet to even air, there is no real sense of what the finale will be about, although the titular fungus seems to be dozens of small mushrooms, seen in a short behind-the-scenes video posted to Instagram by Tala Ashe.

The title and creative team were confirmed by Shimizu, who posted a script cover on Twitter. The behind-the-scenes images, which include not just the mushrooms but also a selfie Ashe took with Matt Ryan, are on her Instagram account.

You can see the tweet below.

#LegendsOfTomorrow episode 615 — our season finale — is now in production! Written by myself and @james_eagan and directed by @da_geddes 🍄 pic.twitter.com/QGyq4ogYrJ — Keto Shimizu (@ketomizu) April 26, 2021

Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they’ve encountered in the past or future. Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre ... space aliens.

After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. It will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine (Matt Ryan); a semi-reformed arsonist, Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell); historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); and a brother-sister wind-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian) to save the world for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy... Based on the characters from DC, DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl”), Phil Klemmer (“The Tomorrow People,” “Chuck”), Grainne Godfree (“The Flash”), Keto Shimizu (“Arrow”), James Eagan (“Ash vs Evil Dead,” “Hellcats”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow will premiere on May 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.