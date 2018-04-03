‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season Finale Will Feature Helen of Troy As An Amazon

When DC’s Legends of Tomorrow last parted ways with Helen of Troy, the fabled beauty had been sent to Themyscira, where she could be raised among the warrior women of Wonder Woman’s home island.

The reason was pretty simple: men seemed to lose their minds around her, and Helen did not want to be “the face that launched a thousand ships.”

The November 2017 episode “Return of the Mack” saw the team trying to locate Helen (Bar Paly), who had been displaced in 1930s Hollywood. The Legends ultimately got to Helen, who quickly became inspired by the female Legends’ confidence and fighting abilities. So when it came time to return Helen back to Troy, Zari (Tala Ashe) quickly developed a different plan: Zari altered the records to have Helen disappear halfway through the Trojan War, and instead dropped her off on an “island full of warrior women” in the same time period: Themyscira. As DC fans will know, Themyscira has major ties to DC Comics lore, seeing as it is the birthplace of Diana Prince/Wonder Woman.

Now, in the preview for the finale, Helen appears to be joining the fight against Mallus while wearing a suspiciously Amazon-inspired outfit.

“I love it,” Ashe said at the time. “It really works for the story, and I think in general the episode is very female-strong, and so it’s appropriate I think that that’s the last moment you see in the episode.”

Wonder Woman herself has not appeared in the Arrowverse, but her existence has been a bit of an enigma, with her being discreetly referenced on The Flash‘s answering machine and in an advertisement for Supergirl (among other things).

But still, this scene does prove that Themyscira existed within the Arrowverse, further developing the world’s lore. And it sounds like fellow Legends cast member Maisie Richardson-Sellers was happy about that connection.

“I think it’s awesome” that Themyscira plays a role, said Maisie Richardson-Sellers, who plays Amaya Jiwe on the series. “That’s what I love about the comic book world, is when you can tap in to different worlds, like Constantine, it’s going to be fantastic as well….It’s just really playful to be able to jump around, and I think Wonder Woman has paved the way brilliantly, proving that female focused movies and TV shows can be a huge success. So I think that was a very affectionate shout out. I liked it.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. Next week’s episode, the season three finale, will feature guest appearances by Matt Ryan as John Constantine, Helen of Troy, Franz Drameh as Jax, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, and more.