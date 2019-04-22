‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Constantine Goes Missing in “Nip/Stuck” Synopsis

Legends of Tomorrow‘s fourth season has gone into some bizarre and unexpected directions, and it sounds like things will hit a new fever pitch in early May. The CW has released the official synopsis for “Nip/Stuck”, the fourteenth episode of the show’s fourth season.

You can check out the synopsis below.

“WHAT WOULD RAY DO? — With Constantine (Matt Ryan) missing, the Legends struggle to find a way to track him. When Sara (Caity Lotz) hesitates to make a tough call, Rory (Dominic Purcell) steps up creating a wedge in the team.

Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) gives Gary (guest star Adam Tsekhman) the responsibility of handling the Bureau performance reviews for all the Agents.

Brandon Routh, Courtney Ford, Nick Zano, Maisie Richarson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Ramona Young also star. David Geddes directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Matthew Maala.”

The synopsis puts an interesting focus on both John Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), especially with the tagline of “What would Ray do?”. While there’s no telling what the pair will be up to, especially since the synopsis hints that John is “missing”, the notion that their dynamic will be further explored is certainly interesting.

“It would be fun to have a bigger exploration of their two characters.” Routh told ComicBook.com last year. “I think Ray is interested in the supernatural aspect, something he doesn’t understand. He’s not totally closed off to it just because he’s a scientist. I think he’s intrigued by everything — and Ray always does well with characters who are opposites to him, like Mick. I think John is a lot kinder than Mick, at least on the surface.”

“I had not really realized the fervor of [Constantine’s] fandom,” showrunner Phil Klemmer told ComicBook.com last year. “I sort of accidentally discovered it. Honestly, we put him on the show just because we wanted him on the show. There’s no cynical calculation of trying to accumulate somebody else’s fans. I think we have fun with our characters. Having Tala Ashe on the show…she’s cool. If I just needed an adjective to describe her, she is a cool lady. I feel the same way about Constantine and Matt. We wanted just a counterpoint to our Legends….Personally, I can’t imagine Constantine having quarters on the Waverider. I want to keep him Constantine. I don’t want to ever have a scene of him having to do his laundry because to me, guys like Constantine, they always have clean clothes. Who knows where they come from? I don’t want to see that scene.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Nip/Stuck” will air on May 6th.