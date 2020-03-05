Legends of Tomorrow: New Photos Tease Ray and Nora’s Exit

The CW has released a huge gallery of photos for “Romeo v Juliet: Dawn of Justness”, the upcoming seventh episode of the show’s fifth season. The photos hint at something that fans have been dreading for months now — the upcoming exit of Ray Palmer/The Atom (Brandon Routh) and Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford). Based off of the photos, it definitely looks like their last episode (for now) will be a bittersweet affair, but in a way that only Legends can pull off. The photos hint at some emotional goodbyes between Ray, Nate Heywood/Steel (Nick Zano), and Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz) — as well as a bachelorette party for Nora, complete with a stripper and an actual pony.

“We’ve always imagined that time on the Waverider was meant to be finite, you know? It was always meant to be halfway home and not a permanent home and that once you’ve repaired whatever damage you had when you boarded the ship that you probably should make room for another damaged soul,” co-showrunner Phil Klemmer recently explained. “It’s like real life, as well. You know, you have your single friends but when you get into relationships–sorry to break the news to all the people in young relationships who think that life is never gonna change, but it does. There’s no way of going through a threshold in life and carrying everything that you had before. You have to forfeit something. And that’s the pain and beauty of life.”

“We like to tell what are more realistic stories, which is that people come together for a time when they need each other and then when they don’t need each other anymore, they kind of grow apart,” co-showrunner Keto Shimizu echoed. “And that is definitely the story we’re trying to tell with Ray and Nora. And we think it’s the way that we build up to their departure. I think it’s very loving. It comes from our love of these characters. And it comes from us wanting that story to come to the most satisfying close that we can, both for us as writers, for the actors, and for we hope the audience.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Romeo v Juliet: Dawn of Justness” below, and scroll through to check out the photos!

“SAYING GOODBYE — The Legends continue their hunt for pieces of the Loom of Fate and find themselves face to face with William Shakespeare. Ray (Brandon Routh), Nate (Nick Zano), Rory (Dominic Purcell), Constantine (Matt Ryan), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) stay a little longer on the mission making things worse after lying to Sara (Caity Lotz).

Meanwhile, Ray and Nora (Courtney Ford) make another big life decision that leaves the team surprised and best buds, Nate and Ray, on the outs. Jes Macallan, Tala Ashe and Olivia Swann also star. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Matthew Maala.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Romeo v Juliet: Dawn of Justness” will air on March 17th.

