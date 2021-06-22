DC's Legends of Tomorrow Stressed Western Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Stressed Western", the eighth episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season. The episode will air on Sunday, June 27. After Sunday's "Back to the Finale: Part II", Sara Lance has been reunited with the rest of the Legends and while she's not exactly the same Sara who was kidnapped in the Season 5 finale -- it's since been revealed that Sara died and was brought back as a clone/alien hybrid -- she's still Sara and ready to get back to work. Work means dealing with an alien on the loose in the Old West which will bring the Legends into contact with Arrow's David Ramsey who is definitely not playing John Diggle this time.

Ramsey, who is also directing the episode is credited in photos for "Stressed Western" as playing Bass Reeves, a real-life historical figure who was the first Black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi River.

"There was some press that was out there that I'm playing a mystery character on Legends, and from that kind of wording, there was an assumption that because obviously Legends has a time ship, and they go through time and space, fans connected that to the Green Lantern Corps…," Ramsey previously told TV Line. "Also, the last time you saw Diggle, he was on his way to Metropolis and was intercepted by a glowing, green box, so it was a logical step in assuming that…. But on Legends, there’s a different character altogether. It’s a historic character, a historical Western character."

You can check out the synopsis for "Stressed Western" below and read on for the photos.

KEEPING CALM – With everyone finally back together, the Legends find themselves looking to Nate (Nick Zano) to keep everything calm while in the old West on a mission to find an alien. After trying to keep things normal, Sara (Caity Lotz) reveals her secret to Ava (Jes Macallan) and the team, leaving them all shocked. Constantine (Matt Ryan) looks to Gary (Adam Tsekham) who might have answers the answer help to his problem. Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) and Astra (Olivia Swann) are forced to work together despite their clashing personalities which ultimately helps push them to hone their powers. Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) takes an unusual interest in Behrad’s (Shayan Sobhian) personal life. Dominic Purcell also stars. David Ramsey directed the episode written by Matthew Maala.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "Stressed Western" is set to premiere on June 27.