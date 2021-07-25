There Is No New DC's Legends of Tomorrow Tonight

✖

Last week's episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow saw John Constantine (Matt Ryan) regain magic, but not quite the way he planned. Instead of having his powers restored by the Fountain of Imperium, Constantine starts to get his magic from a potion in vials given to him by a vampire. It's a magic source that is going to have major consequences for Constantine, but if fans of The CW series were hoping to tune in Sunday night to see what those consequences are, they will have to wait. There is not a new episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow airing tonight, Sunday, July 25th.

Instead, The CW is re-airing "This is Gus". That episode sees the Legends go into the near future to track down an alien on the set of a television show. However, that show just so happens to be one that was extremely influential for Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) so when the adorable baby alien ends up changing the trajectory of the series, Behrad undergoes some major changes as well, making it imperative for the heroes to stop the alien to save not only the timeline but Behrad as well.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow will return on Sunday, August 8 with "The Final Frame". That episode will see the Legends transported to a cosmic bowling alley where they have to compete against an alien team in order to make it back home. The episode is directed by series star Jes Macallan. You can check out the official episode synopsis for yourself below.

STRIKE ZONE – When the Legends track down another Alien pod, they find a device that transports them to a cosmic bowling alley. Before consulting Sara (Caity Lotz), Astra (Olivia Swann) and Rory (Dominic Purcell), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) makes a bet against the reigning champs for a ride back to the Waverider, but not everyone is happy about the plan when they realize what they are up against. Elsewhere, Nate (Nick Zano) plans a romantic date for him and Zari (Tala Ashe), but nothing goes as planned. Meanwhile, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) try to distract Ava (Jes Macallan), from what’s going on with wedding planning. Matt Ryan also stars. Jes Macallan directed the episode written by James Eagan & Ray Utarnachitt.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "The Final Frame" airs on August 8th.