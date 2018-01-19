Keiynan Lonsdale Joins ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ as Series Regular

The Waverider has just acquired a full-time speedster!

Following the departures of Firestorm (Victor Garber and Franz Drameh), the Legends of Tomorrow were looking to add to their team. Fortunately, the Kid Flash himself, Keiynan Lonsdale has joined the cast as a series regular.

According to EW, Lonsdale’s Wally West will first appear in episode 11 of Legends of Tomorrow’s current third season, and he will officially join the team two weeks later, during episode 13.

Wally West has been absent from The Flash this season, as he’s been trying to figure out his place following Barry’s return from the Speed Force. He won’t appear on The Flash again before making the jump to Legends this spring.

There has been plenty of talk as to who would take Firestorm’s place on Legends in the coming season. Constantine (Matt Ryan) is joining the team for a short arc, but many believed it would be Wally who joined the team on a full-time basis. Just last weekend, during the DC in D.C. event, Legends star Brandon Routh spoke exclusively with ComicBook.com, and teased Wally’s potential arrival.

From the way Routh spoke about Lonsdale, to the statement released by the show’s producers, it sounds as though everyone is excited to have the Kid Flash on board.

“We loved working with Keiynan in our series premiere — the episode in which we learned that in between seasons 2 and 3 he had been fighting crime in Central City with Nick Zano’s Nate Heywood. So when his character stepped away from Flash to go on walkabout, after being dumped and feeling somewhat estranged from his family and team, we knew that Wally West would fit in perfectly on Legends,” said executive producer Phil Klemmer in a statement. “After all, our show is about a collection of unlikely heroes who all began their journeys questioning who they are and where they belong — only to find those answers while traveling through time and having wacky adventures. So now, Wally West is not only back in the company of old friends from the Arrowverse, he’s fighting alongside a former enemy and career arsonist Mick Rory/Dom Purcell. By the end of this season, Wally will learn that the Legends have a different definition of what it means to be a hero.”

Legends of Tomorrow returns to The CW on Monday, February 12 at 8pm ET, occupying Supergirl‘s time slot until the third season is complete.