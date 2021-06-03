LEGO Batman Classic TV Series Cowl Set Is On Sale Now

Adam West's Batman is the best Batman, and LEGO is paying homage to the classic '60s TV series with the Batman Cowl (76238) set. It features 372 pieces and joins LEGO's line of helmets and busts, which includes a modern Batman cowl set that was released back in April.

LEGO's Batman Classic TV Series Batman Cowl set is available to pre-order here at LEGO.com for $59.99 with a release date set for October 1st. It measures 7 in. (19 cm) high, 3 in. (10 cm) wide and 4 in. (12 cm) deep.

LEGO has been on a tear lately with big announcements and new set releases. You can keep track of it all right here. Some recent headlines include:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.