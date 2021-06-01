LEGOCON Announced, First Ever LEGO Convention

✖

The LEGO Group has announced that later this month, they will launch the first official "LEGOCon," a convention aimed at fans of the building toys. Broadcasting out of LEGO House, the 90-minute event seems like it's using the digital-convention craze started by the pandemic. If it's a big hit this year, don't be too surprised if they decide to expand the LEGOCon out into the real world in some way. On the website (and video announcement) for the convention, they promise first-look reveals and "behind the scenes access."

The event will be broadcast on June 26. It begins at 5 p.m. in London, noon in New York, and Los Angeles at 9 a.m.

You can see the announcement below.

It’s our first EVER official #LEGOCON! 🎉 Join us online on 26 June for an epic show, live from LEGO House! Find out more here: https://t.co/2JrJOQ2MEY pic.twitter.com/IrgNkNs9fW — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) June 1, 2021

You might think that the safe bet is that this is just a toy upfront, but it certainly seems worth noticing that in the ad, LEGO identifies itself as the producers of their popular TV shows and movies.

Here's how the LEGO Group describes the event on their website (linked above):

Want to get closer to the LEGO world? We’re excited to let you in...

That’s why we’re hosting our first ever LEGO CON, the online experience for LEGO fans everywhere!

Join us for 90 minutes of live entertainment, world-first reveals, behind-the-scenes access and never-tried-before build attempts.

It’s something new. It’s something fresh. And it’s all online.

We’ll be going live from LEGO House (The Home of the Brick) in Billund, Denmark to bring you the latest news, world-first set reveals and some very special guests...

Plus, you’ll be able to VOTE, share your own builds throughout the show and connect with an awesome community who share your passion for the brick.

Livestream the event right here, for free...

5PM LONDON

12PM NEW YORK

9AM LOS ANGELES

Our house is your house.

Are you in?