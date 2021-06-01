LEGO Star Wars 75296 Darth Vader Meditation Chamber Is Available to Pre-Order Now

Today is a big day for new LEGO releases, but it seemed like Star Wars fans would be left out of the fun until the 75296 Darth Vader Meditation Chamber set wen't up for pre-order. It clocks in a 633 pieces and can be reserved here at LEGO.com for $69.99 with a release date set for August 1st.

This is the first ever LEGO brick model of the Darth Vader meditation chamber. It features a chamber that opens and closes, along with a screen, control panels, rotating seat, nameplate and more. It also includes minifigures of Darth Vader and General Veers. From LEGO:

“You have failed me for the last time, Admiral…” Relive a dramatic scene from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back as you build the first-ever LEGO brick model of the Darth Vader Meditation Chamber (75296). Kick back and enjoy some quality time immersed in the rewarding building process and recreate lots of authentic details. The chamber opens and closes just like the real thing and features a big screen, control panels, a rotating seat for Darth Vader and a place for General Veers to stand opposite him.

Additional Star Wars LEGO sets that have been announced recently include the Bad Batch Attack Shuttle, the updated R2-D2 set, Probe Droid, and helmets for Darth Vader and a Scout Trooper. Many of these sets are now available.

You can keep tabs on all of the latest LEGO news and releases right here. Additional LEGO sets that became available today, June 1st ,include the following:

