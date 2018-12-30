‘The LEGO Movie 2’ Justice League TV Spot Released

The Justice League make an appearance in the newest TV spot for The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

The TV spot shows the Justice League assembling to defend the citizens of Bricksburg from alien invaders. Green Lantern nearly gets left behind by the rest of the team. Also, Superman leads a dance number.

Warner Bros. also released a an animated short titled “Emmet’s Holiday Party: A LEGO Movie Short!” for the holidays.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part is set to debut in theaters next year. Here’s the film’s synopsis.

“The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything. It’s now up to Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to defeat the giant marauders and restore harmony to the LEGO universe.”

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part is directed by Mike Mitchell. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who wrote and directed The LEGO Movie, are producers and writers on the sequel.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part features returning voice stars Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Charlie Day, Alison Brie and Nick Offerman, and new castmembers Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz and Maya Rudolph.

The original LEGO Movie was released in 2014. The film followed Emmet, an average LEGO minifig who was believed to be the fabled master builder and drafted into a resistance movement fighting against the tyrannical Lord Business. The film, made with a budget of $60 million, was well-received by critics and fans and generated a huge buzz at the box office, grossing $469 million during its theatrical run.

The success of The LEGO Movie spawned an entire franchise of spinoffs and other LEGO movies. Will Arnett returned for The LEGO Batman Movie in 2017, spinning directly out of The LEGO Movie. The film earned $311.9 million on an $80 million budget.

The LEGO Ninjago Movie was also released in 2017. This film did not directly tie into The LEGO Movie but did borrow the original film’s sense of humor. The LEGO Ninjago Movie is the worst reviewed LEGO movie so far. The film had a budget of $70 million and made $123.1 million at the box office.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part opens in theaters on February 9, 2019.

Future LEGO franchise films include The Billion Brick Race and the sequel to The LEGO Batman Movie.