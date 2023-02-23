LEGO Technic The Batman Batmobile Is On Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Lego Technic Batmobile (42127) kit clocks in at 1360 pieces, and features 2 light bricks, steering on the front wheels, differential on the rear wheels, a spinning flame, and a opening hood / doors. It launched ahead of The Batman film starring Robert Pattinson way back in October of 2021, so a deal on the set has been a long time coming.

Your first chance to score a discount on the Lego Technic The Batman Batmobile is happening here on Amazon and here at Walmart where the set is priced at $84.99 (15% off). While you're at it, note that The Batman 4K Blu-ray is only $11.99 on Amazon right now, which is a pretty fantastic deal in its own right.

As part of his grand reveal of the DCU's plans for feature films and movies, DC Studios Co-CEOS James Gunn and Peter Safran offered an update on Matt Reeves' plans for The Batman universe. Referring to the franchise as an epic crime saga, and confirming it was an "elseworlds" story to their main DC continuity, they teased it as being a big part of their plans.

"Matt is working on Batman 2, which he thinks of it as a Batman crime saga, which also includes the Penguin TV series," DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn said about The Batman sequel. "And it is its own thing, and he's hard at work on that. He came in and pitched us some amazing, really cool stuff the other day. Our plan is for that to continue." His fellow Co-CEO Peter Safran added, "Batman's not a stepchild. I mean, it's all under DC. We are fully invested in the success of the Batman, just like we are everything else."