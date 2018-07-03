Lewis Tan Sets the Record Straight on if He Met with DC About Nightwing

Lewis Tan did meet with DC about some potential movie and/or TV roles, and the two sides did talk about Nightwing while they were together. However, Tan wants to make it clear that the meeting wasn’t about Nightwing specifically.

The meeting with with DC took place earlier this month, and Tan posted a picture of himself at the DC offices, holding several Batman comics. Yesterday, an interview with Tan began making the rounds, where the actor and martial artist confirmed that he did speak with DC about the role of Nightwing.

However, late last night, Tan took to Twitter to clarify that the meeting was about several roles, not just one.

“Hey guys,” Tan wrote on Twitter, “I love all the support but to clarify what I said in the interview, I met with DC but not specifically for that project. I love Nightwing and if the chance came I would love to show what I would do with the character.”

When you read Tan’s quote from the interview with That Hashtag Show, he said the exact same thing.

“I know Chris McKay wants a martial artist, right, so that’s out there,” Tan said. “He’s following me on Twitter, you know…there’s a lot of good juju vibes out there for that. Nothing that I can say that is confirmed. This is a project that he’s still developing and I sat down with DC, with some of the executives at DC, and they’re big fans, I’m a big fan, obviously. My father came to America, because of Batman (1989) and, you know, I definitely want to see that come full circle and give back. Im not trading in my Marvel roots, because they started me, but DC started my dad, so it would be nice to go over there and play around and find the right thing. So we’re looking for the right thing and there were a lot of different talks and Nightwing was one of those that were mentioned, so we’ll see.”

It seems like Tan’s clarification wasn’t necessarily about the content of the interview itself, but that he wanted to make sure people understood what the meeting itself was about. It’s not as though DC brought him because they wanted him to play Nightwing, just that the two sides ended up discussing the role whilst they met.

Still, it sounds like a large group of fans would love to see Tan take on the role of Dick Grayson in a future DC movie. Do you agree? Let us know in the comments below!