Lex Luthor Arrives in New Superman & Lois "Injustice" Preview

The CW has released the preview for "Injustice", the twelfth episode of Superman & Lois' third season — and Lex Luther is finally here. The series has been teasing the arrival of the iconic villain for some time, with it being suggested that Luthor is behind bars for crimes he did not commit and Lois playing a large part in that, but now, with Bruno Mannheim taking responsibility for his own crimes, it seems that things are shifting. However, fans will have to wait a bit to see Luthor's arrival. The episode is not set to air until Tuesday, June 20th. Check out the preview for yourself below and then read on for the episode synopsis.

MICHAEL CUDLITZ "THE WALKING DEAD" GUEST STARS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) clash with Jordan (Alex Garfin) over his carelessness around using his powers in public, while Jonathan (Michael Bishop) struggles with Kyle's (Erik Valdez) change in behavior at the firehouse. Meanwhile, Sarah (Inde Navarrette) grows frustrated with Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) after she accidentally makes things more complicated with Jordan. And finally, after seventeen years behind bars, Lex Luthor (guest star Michael Cudlitz ("The Walking Dead" set to be released from prison. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Michael Narducci.

It was reported earlier this year that Cudlitz would be taking on the role of Lex, which will be a very different take on the character than The CW fans have previously seen on Supergirl where the role was played by Jon Cryer (Superman & Lois was revealed last season to take place on a different Earth than Supergirl and The Flash.) According to the character description at the time, Lex is "known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp, but secretly, the criminal underworld knows who Lex truly is: a brutal psychopath who terrorizes anyone he crosses paths with. When Lex debuts this season, it's been years since he dropped out of the public eye and he's re-emerging hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch)."

Has Superman & Lois been renewed for Season 4?

As of the time of this article's writing, there's been no word on the fate of Superman & Lois. The series, along with Gotham Knights and All-American: Homecoming are still awaiting renewal or cancellation news and during the network's fall television press conference, The CW's President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz indicated that a decision would be coming sooner rather than later.

"We're still looking at those analyzing these shows…and looking at our budgets in 2024," Schwartz said at a press conference today, where The CW announced their fall schedule. "We love all those shows, and they all do very well for us in different ways. We will be making decisions on those probably sooner than later."

He particularly expressed frustration with a lack of control over the streaming in reference to Superman & Lois, which he called one of the network's "strongest" shows. If renewed, the series will air at midseason or over the summer of 2024. Rumor has it Warner Bros. Discover's Max streaming platform may save at least Superman & Lois, if not both that series and Gotham Knights, if The CW declines to renew.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Injustice" airs June 20th.